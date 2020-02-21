Hecla Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0025 per share of common stock, payable on or about March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 6, 2020. The Company’s realized silver price was $17.47 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and therefore did not satisfy the criterion for a larger dividend under the Company’s dividend policy.

The Board of Directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.875 per share on the 157,816 shares of outstanding Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. This represents a total amount to be paid of approximately $138,000. The cash dividend is payable April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Mexico, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mines in Quebec and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

