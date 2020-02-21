Blackhawk Receives Shareholder Approval for Continuation and Change of Name

Vancouver, February 21, 2020 - Blackhawk Resource Corp. (CSE:BLR) (CNSX:BLR.CN) (the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that all matters presented at its special meeting of shareholders, held early today, were approved. At the meeting, shareholders approved a continuation of the Corporation's jurisdiction of incorporation into British Columbia, and a change of name to "Blackhawk Growth Corp."

The change of name is intended to better reflect the Corporation's ongoing focus on investments across a variety of sectors in North America. The continuation is being affected to provide management of the Corporation with increased flexibility, and to reduce administrative costs. There will be no change to the operations or activities of the Corporation in connection with the continuation, and the change of name, and the common shares of the Corporation will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "BLR".

The Corporation intends to move forward with the continuation, and the change of name, as soon as possible, and will provide further information regarding the effective dates of these changes as soon as it becomes available. For further information regarding the continuation, and the change of name, shareholders are advised to review the management information circular prepared by the Corporation in connection with the special meeting of shareholders, a copy of which is available under the profile for the Corporation on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Completion of the continuation, and the change of name, remain subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

For further information please contact:

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fred@greenroommed.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Corporation within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to completion of the continuation and the change of name. The Corporation provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Corporation's public filings under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.