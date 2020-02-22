Defense Metals to attend PDAC Convention, Toronto, March 3-4th 2020

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2020 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V: DEFN/ DFMTF: OTCQB / 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce that it will be attending this year's Prospector's and Developer's Annual Convention (PDAC) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with Barrian Mining Ltd. (BARI:TSX-V) in the Investors Exchange and Defense's solo invite to the Coreshack from March 3-4, 2020.

Defense's Management team, P.Geo and members of the Board of Directors / Advisor will be available during the convention (www.pdac.ca/convention) and invite you to drop by the Investors Exchange, Booth #2415B and at the Core Shack Booth #3101B in the Metro Toronto Convention Center South, from March 3-4, 2020 to discuss recent corporate activities, the past and futures plans for 2020.

2019-2020 Wicheeda REE Project Highlights, as per recent news releases.

Collection of 30 Tonne Bulk-Sample: In late-2018, before the onset of winter, a 30 tonne bulk sample was sent to SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) in Lakefield, Ontario for metallurgical and processing test work. Composite head assays of the 30 tonne bulk sample returned a grade of 4.81% LREO comprising Cerium, Lanthanum, Neodymium, and Praseodymium oxides (see Defense Metals News Release March 14, 2019).





Positive Flotation Metallurgy: SGS flotation test work returned 48.7% LREO (light rare earth oxide) high grade concentrate of Cerium, Lanthanum, Neodymium, and Praseodymium oxides, at 85.7% recovery in locked cycle tests, 10.1 times upgrading ratio from head grade and attractive low 8.2% mass yield concentrate (see Defense Metals News Release October 23, 2019).





Successful Diamond Drilling Campaign: 13 core holes totalling 2,005 metres further delineated the main body of high-grade dolomite carbonatite and expended REE mineralization northward with deposit open to expansion (Figure 1). One of the highest grade REE intercepts to date within drill hole WI19-31 yielded 4.43% LREO over 83 metres; including 5.47% LREO over a drill core interval of 33 metres 1 (see Defense Metals News Release December 12, 2019).





(see Defense Metals News Release December 12, 2019). Defense Metals has exceeded its Year 1 and Year 2 exploration spend commitments within 14 months of its option of the Wicheeda REE Project demonstrating its commitment to rapid advancement of this project (see Defense Metals News Release January 14, 2020).





Positive Hydrometallurgical Test Work: The hydrometallurgical test results showed TREE extractions of ~90% from flotation concentrate into a chloride based leach solution with opportunities identified to increase recoveries even further. These results in conjunction with locked cycle flotation tests conclude a very successful yearlong metallurgical flowsheet optimization process (see Defense Metals News Release February 18, 2020)

1 The true width of REE mineralization is estimated to be 70-100% of the drilled interval.

Going Forward at the Wicheeda REE Project in 2020.

Initiation of Flotation Pilot Plant Processing of 30 tonne bulk-sample to establish viability of bench test results during large-scale continuous operation.





Update Wicheeda REE Project Mineral Resource Estimate.





Diamond Drilling to further define the Wicheeda REE Deposit, which remains open to expansion to the north and at depth.





Baseline Environmental Study scoping and commencement.





Initiate Economic Scoping Studies.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals Corp. is an advanced mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of "GREEN" energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Craig Taylor, President & CEO

Defense Metals Corp.

SOURCE Defense Metals Corp.