East Africa Metals and Sino Union Energy Group agree to move forward on Harvest Project acquisition and a $3,000,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2020 - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSX-V: EAM - "East Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Hong Kong-based Sino Union Energy Group Limited ("Sino Union") on a binding letter of intent to acquire a majority ownership stake in the Harvest Project ("Harvest Transaction") currently held by EAM's wholly owned subsidiary, Tigray Ethiopia Holdings Inc. ("TEHI"). TEHI holds a 70% interest in Harvest Mining PLC. with Ezana Mining Development PLC. Harvest Mining PLC owns 100% of the Harvest Project, which is located in the Tigray National Regional State of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia ("Ethiopia").

Harvest Letter of Intent

The terms of the binding LOI indicate Sino Union and EAM (the "Parties) will enter into a Definitive Agreement whereby Sino Union will acquire 55% interest of the Harvest Project by making a cash payment of USD$500K , developing and operating the Terakimti Oxide Mine and funding 100% of TEHI's obligations related to the development and operation of the Harvest Project (Ezana Mining PLC holds a 30% interest in the Harvest Project and is responsible for contributing 30% to the development and operating costs).

On completion of the proposed transaction:

Sino Union will hold the rights (interest) to 55% post tax profits/Government distributions of Harvest Mining PLC; and

EAM will hold the rights (interest) to 15% post tax profits/Government distributions of Harvest Mining PLC.

Closing conditions include:

Receipt of required approvals, including and not limited to Board, Regulatory and Government;

Execution of the definitive agreement; and

EAM receiving the cash payment of US$500,000.

Once the Harvest acquisition is complete, EAM will provide Sino Union with a "Right of First Offer" for any current or future Ethiopian assets EAM makes available for acquisition (excluding any exploration assets associated with the Adyabo project). Negotiations respecting consideration for the acquisition of future Harvest exploration assets will be based on terms similar to those agreed to for the acquisition of the current resources: i) cash payment; ii) funding of 100% of the capital costs; and iii) allocated % of post-tax profits of the new mineral resources. Sino Union and EAM will use best efforts to finalize all conditions precedent and finalize the definitive agreement.

Private placement

As part of the Harvest transaction, Sino Union has agreed to subscribe to a private placement to acquire equity in East Africa Metals Inc. through a non-brokered private placement financing of 23,076,923 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.13 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $3,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

The private placement is fully subscribed based on committed interests received in the private placement.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used to advance the Company's Harvest Project, as well as fund exploration work on EAM's other African assets and for working capital purposes. Of the $3,000,000 placement, EAM and Sino Union have agreed that $1,800,000 of the gross proceeds will be segregated for exploration expenses on EAM's African assets. Funds will be wired to EAM 20 days after the definitive agreement is complete.

All of the securities issued in connection with this placement are subject to resale restrictions which expire four months and one day from closing. The financing remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa's assets include four fully permitted, development ready gold and base metal projects in Africa. Over the past seven years East Africa has been able to advance the Company's exploration assets through the discovery phase, resource definition and permitting through to development phase at a pace that is seldom seen in emerging resource sectors. The performance of the exploration programs designed and implemented by East Africa are notable, not only due to short time-frame it has taken to achieve the milestone of this past week, but also by the low discovery costs.

The current Global Project Resources discovered by EAM include:

Project Resources (Au + Aueqv Metal ounces) Project Category Au + Aueqv

ounces Adyabo Project Indicated 446,000 Inferred 551,000 Harvest Project Indicated 469,000 Inferred 426,000 Handeni Project Indicated 721,000 Inferred 292,000 *See East Africa Metals Project Resource Table attached for additional

detail

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., C.E.O., a Qualified Person under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

More information on the Company can be viewed at the Company's website: www.eastafricametals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., CEO

