Gold Springs Resource Corp. will be exhibiting at the PDAC Mining Conference on March 1-4, 2020

06:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, February 24, 2020 - Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC, OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company" and formerly TriMetals Mining Inc.) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #2928 in the Investors Exchange at the PDAC 2020 Mining Conference to be held on March 1-4, 2020.

A copy of the Company's March-2020 corporate presentation for the PDAC can be found on the Company's website here: https://goldspringsresource.com/investors/presentations/

This four-day annual event is being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada and is considered the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention for people, companies and organizations in, or connected with, mineral exploration.

Please visit the PDAC event website for registration information. We look forward to seeing you at the PDAC.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp. (Formerly TriMetals Mining Inc.)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC and OTCQB: GRCAF) is a growth-focused gold exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the Gold Springs project in Nevada and Utah, U.S.A. Management has extensive experience in global exploration and the mining industry.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Matias Herrero

Chief Executive Officer
info@goldspringsresource.com

SOURCE: Gold Springs Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/577440/Gold-Springs-Resource-Corp-will-be-exhibiting-at-the-PDAC-Mining-Conference-on-March-1-4-2020


