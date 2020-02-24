Seabridge Gold to Present at the 29th BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

Toronto, February 24, 2020 - Seabridge Gold's (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk will present at the BMO 29th Global Metals and Mining Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The live presentation and replay will be available at - https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1285750&tp_key=34eec64d2d.

Seabridge Gold is designed to lead its industry in the ownership of ounces of gold reserves and resources per share. The Company holds a 100% interest in several North American gold resource projects. The Company's principal assets are the KSM and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada and the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. For a breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and resources by project and category please visit the Company's website at https://seabridgegold.net/resources.php.

