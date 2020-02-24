Geomega and Jobmaster Magnet Canada Inc. Enter into an Agreement for Rare Earth Magnet Recycling

Geomega will be in Toronto from March 1 to 4 for PDAC at booth #2642. Come visit us and learn more about the ISR technology and our plans for the future. Various samples of permanent magnet waste streams and finished products will be on display at the booth.

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2020 -- Geomega Resources Inc. (“Geomega” or the “Corporation”) (TSX.V: GMA) and Jobmaster Magnets Canada Inc. (“Jobmaster Magnets”) are very pleased to announce an agreement to increase rare earth magnet recycling in Canada and abroad which will lead to additional feed supply for Geomega’s plant.

As part of this agreement, Geomega and Jobmaster Magnets will be putting in place a collection and recycling program with end users and traditional recyclers to return scrap magnets to either Geomega or Jobmaster Magnets to be ultimately recycled using Geomega’s process to produce rare earths.

"We are at a pivotal time in our industry where the global supply chain in magnetics is at the leading edge of the next wave of technology and the products being designed, manufactured and used in Canada and abroad dictate that we find ways to responsibly, sustainably and economically rise to meet the needs of our industry and our customers”, commented Matt Silvestro, President of Jobmaster Magnets.

“We are very excited to work together with Jobmaster Magnets on setting an example and becoming a leader in magnet collection and recycling. Jobmaster Magnets is one of the largest and oldest Canadian magnet suppliers with over 35 years’ experience in the industry. They serve various industries including the automotive and manufacturing sectors, both major users of magnets. Jobmaster Magnets’ clients, in Canada and abroad, will be able to benefit from having their magnets recycled in a clean and sustainable way right here in Canada while preserving this critical resource from going to the land fills. As outlined in the U.S. Federal Government open funding opportunity for REE separation and processing project that Geomega is applying for, recycled feedstocks are being considered as a potential source. This first collaboration agreement is a step forward to establish a rare earth magnet recycling industry in North America to produce a consistent, reliable and sustainable supply of the required magnet focused rare earths (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb) for future government and commercial needs.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Geomega.

With rare earths pricing stabilizing over the last couple of years at a very attractive level for end users but well below the price required to start new mines, magnet demand has increased substantially. At the same time, more companies are becoming conscious of the environmental cost of e-waste and are therefore inquiring about rare earth magnet recycling.

Based in Boucherville and St-Bruno, Canada, Geomega Resources has developed a proprietary, environmentally friendly “ISR Technology” that recycles rare earth elements with focus on the permanent magnet industry and produces four high demand, high price, rare earth elements (HHREE – specifically Nd, Pr, Tb, Dy).

The Corporation is targeting 2020 for initial production from its demonstration plant to supply HHREE’s to North America and other parts of the world.

Geomega also owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit and holds over 16.8M shares, representing approximately 19% of the issued and outstanding shares of Kintavar Exploration Inc. (KTR.V), a mineral exploration company that is advancing the Mitchi stratiform copper project in Quebec.

Based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Jobmaster Magnets is a Privately – owned Canadian magnet supplier for commercial and industrial applications since 1985 with the largest stock of rare earth and other magnet materials that can are shipped worldwide. Jobmaster Magnets custom designs and manufactures specialty magnets that are used in manufacturing, automotive assembly, food processing, robotics, plastics and alternative energy solutions

