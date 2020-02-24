Growth Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the February 20th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

February 20th Presenting Companies:

Company Ticker Siyata Mobile, Inc. (OTCQX: SYATF | TSX-V: SIM) Rubicon Minerals Corp. (OTCQX: RBYCF | TSX: RMX) NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF| CSE: NTAR) Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd. (OTCQX: FLYLF | TSX-V: FLY) Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BIOAF | TSX.V: BTI) UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (OTCQB: OILFF| CSE: OILS)

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

The VIC is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

