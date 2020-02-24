Newrange Gold Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER - February 24, 2020 (TSXV:NRG) US (OTC:NRGOF) (Frankfurt:X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") has granted, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, an aggregate of 1,508,500 share purchase options to directors, officers, and consultants with an exercise price of $0.14 per share and a term of three years.

The Company is also pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto March 1 - 4 and invites all those interested to visit us in Session A of the Investors Exchange, booth 2415A and in Core Shack Session B booth 3119B.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada, Ontario and Colorado. With numerous drill intercepts of near surface oxide gold mineralization to 340 grams gold per metric tonne the Company's flagship Pamlico Project is poised to become a significant new Nevada discovery. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

Signed: "Robert Archer"

CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Sharon Fleming

Corporate Communications

Phone: 760-898-9129

Email: info@newrangegold.com

Dave Cross

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Phone: 604-669-0868

Email: dcross@crossdavis.com

Website: www.newrangegold.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

