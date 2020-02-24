Update on Share Consolidation

DIDCOT, February 24, 2020 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a share consolidation, whereby one consolidated Ordinary Share ("Consolidated Ordinary Share") has been issued for every five existing Ordinary Shares (the "Share Consolidation"). The Share Consolidation occurred after the close of trading in the Company's shares on AIM and the TSX-V on Friday, 21 February 2020 (the "Share Consolidation Record Date"). Dealings in the Consolidated Ordinary Shares commenced on 24 February 2020. The ISIN and CUSIP for the Consolidated Ordinary Shares is GB00BJ9TYB96 and G03676122 respectively.

As announced by the Company, if as a result of the Share Consolidation, Shareholders were left with a fractional entitlement to a resulting Consolidated Ordinary Share, such fraction has been rounded up in to one whole Consolidated Ordinary Share. A total of 31 Consolidated Ordinary Shares have been issued as a result of fraction entitlements.

Admission of Bonus Consolidated Ordinary Shares to AIM

An application has been made for the further 31 Consolidated Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and dealings are expected to commence on Friday 28 February 2020. Of the total issued capital of 70,091,601 Consolidated Ordinary Shares, 59,067,481 are held on the UK register and 11,024,120 are held on the Canadian register.

Total Voting Rights

Following the Share Consolidation, there are a total of 70,091,601 issued and outstanding Consolidated Ordinary Shares and no Consolidated Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Shareholders should use that number as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

