VANCOUVER, February 24, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK, OTC:BTKRF, Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to provide a summary of results from magnetometer surveying that was completed on the McKenzie East Project located 30 kilometres north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The survey was conducted by Geophysique TMC utilizing Vision 4K unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV-drone) carrying a Scintrex Cs-Vl Cesium Vapor magnetometer. The majority of the claims were covered at 50 metre line spacing.

The high-resolution drone magnetic survey totalled 286.45 kilometers of flight line. The survey data and maps have been submitted to Black Tusk from the survey contractor, as well as a summary report prepared by Marc Boivin, P.Geo, of Geophysical Consultants MB Solutions. The report provides 3D inversions and interpretations of the magnetic survey. The results show highly detailed magnetic features that, when added to other data such as historic drill hole and bedrock sampling results, create potential targets for follow-up drilling.

The magnetic survey results show a complex pattern relating to the geological setting. The consultant's report identifies several bedrock units that are characterized by high magnetic responses, including mineralized diorite that may be targets for future exploration. As well, 2 classes of structures were interpreted as major and minor based upon magnetic patterns (see below).

"We are extremely pleased with the results of the magnetic survey over our McKenzie East Gold Project in Val-d'Or. Further analysis of the results will now be undertaken, with ground follow-up of potential drill targets in the spring of 2020'' stated, Black Tusk CEO, Richard Penn.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577442/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Receives-Magnetometer-Surveying-Results-for-The-Mckenzie-East-Gold-Project-Val-Dor-Quebec