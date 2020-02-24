Klondike Silver Attends PDAC

Vancouver, February 24, 2020 - - Klondike Silver Corp. (TSXV:KS) is participating in the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Conference (PDAC) (Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON) Sunday March 1, 2020 to Wednesday March 4. 2020.

Klondike Silver at PDAC

Investors Exchange Booth 3231

Exhibit Halls F & G

Meet Tom Kennedy (CEO) + Dave Makepeace (P.Eng.)

Registration Hours:

South Building, Level 800

Fri, March 1 7:00 am - 6:00 pm Sat, March 2 7:00 am - 6:00 pm Sun, March 3 7:00 am - 5:00 pm Mon, March 4 7:00 am - 5:00 pm Tue, March 5 7:00 am - 5:00 pm Wed, March 6 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

Exhibit Hours

South Building, Level 800 & North Building, Level 300

Sun, March 1 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Mon, March 2 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Tue, March 3 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Wed, March 4 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

PDAC is proud to be the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community since 1932. With over 7,500 members around the world, their work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible mineral sector.

The annual PDAC Convention is the world's premier international event for the minerals and mining industry. It has attracted more than 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Lead Zinc project is located in South Eastern B.C., 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter. The Company is actively exploring from underground, the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the "Main Lode". The "Main Lode" is a 9 km structure which is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp. There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the 9 km "Main Lode" structure which has produced 886,000 kg of silver, 117 million kg lead and 95 million kg of zinc so far (source: BC MINFILE).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Contact Information Klondike Silver Corp. Corporate Inquiries: "Thomas Kennedy" Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928 Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D. Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com CEO, Director

