Klondike Silver Attends PDAC
Klondike Silver at PDAC
Investors Exchange Booth 3231
Exhibit Halls F & G
Meet Tom Kennedy (CEO) + Dave Makepeace (P.Eng.)
Registration Hours:
South Building, Level 800
|
Fri, March 1
|
7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|
Sat, March 2
|
7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|
Sun, March 3
|
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|
Mon, March 4
|
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|
Tue, March 5
|
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|
Wed, March 6
|
7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Exhibit Hours
South Building, Level 800 & North Building, Level 300
|
Sun, March 1
|
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|
Mon, March 2
|
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|
Tue, March 3
|
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|
Wed, March 4
|
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
PDAC is proud to be the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community since 1932. With over 7,500 members around the world, their work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible mineral sector.
The annual PDAC Convention is the world's premier international event for the minerals and mining industry. It has attracted more than 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Lead Zinc project is located in South Eastern B.C., 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter. The Company is actively exploring from underground, the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the "Main Lode". The "Main Lode" is a 9 km structure which is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp. There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the 9 km "Main Lode" structure which has produced 886,000 kg of silver, 117 million kg lead and 95 million kg of zinc so far (source: BC MINFILE).
|
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
|
Contact Information
|
Corporate Inquiries:
|
"Thomas Kennedy"
|
Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928
|
Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.
|
Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com
|
CEO, Director
