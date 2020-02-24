Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd Attends PDAC

19:02 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, February 24, 2020 - - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:EAU) is participating in the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Conference (PDAC) (Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON) Sunday March 1, 2020 to Wednesday March 4. 2020.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. at PDAC

Investors Exchange Booth 3232

Exhibit Halls F & G

Registration Hours:

South Building, Level 800

Fri, March 1

7:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sat, March 2

7:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sun, March 3

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

BMon, March 4

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tue, March 5

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wed, March 6

7:00 am - 12:00 pm

Exhibit Hours

South Building, Level 800 & North Building, Level 300

Sun, March 1

10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mon, March 2

10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tue, March 3

10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wed, March 4

9:00 am - 12:00 pm

PDAC is proud to be the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community since 1932. With over 7,500 members around the world, their work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible mineral sector.

The annual PDAC Convention is the world's premier international event for the minerals and mining industry. It has attracted more than 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified a small, Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets and a modest, high-grade gold production opportunity. Engineer Gold is fully permitted for surface and underground exploration drilling, small-scale test mining and on-site milling at the Engineer Gold Mine Property.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CONTACT INFORMATION

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd..

Corporate Inquiries:

"Glen C. MacDonald"

Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928

Glen MacDonald, P. Geo

Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JNAB
CA29286E1034
www.engineergoldmines.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap