Engineer Gold Mines Ltd Attends PDAC

Vancouver, February 24, 2020 - - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:EAU) is participating in the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Conference (PDAC) (Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON) Sunday March 1, 2020 to Wednesday March 4. 2020.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. at PDAC

Investors Exchange Booth 3232

Exhibit Halls F & G

Registration Hours:

South Building, Level 800

Fri, March 1 7:00 am - 6:00 pm Sat, March 2 7:00 am - 6:00 pm Sun, March 3 7:00 am - 5:00 pm BMon, March 4 7:00 am - 5:00 pm Tue, March 5 7:00 am - 5:00 pm Wed, March 6 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

Exhibit Hours

South Building, Level 800 & North Building, Level 300

Sun, March 1 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Mon, March 2 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Tue, March 3 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Wed, March 4 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

PDAC is proud to be the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community since 1932. With over 7,500 members around the world, their work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible mineral sector.

The annual PDAC Convention is the world's premier international event for the minerals and mining industry. It has attracted more than 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified a small, Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets and a modest, high-grade gold production opportunity. Engineer Gold is fully permitted for surface and underground exploration drilling, small-scale test mining and on-site milling at the Engineer Gold Mine Property.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors CONTACT INFORMATION Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.. Corporate Inquiries: "Glen C. MacDonald" Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928 Glen MacDonald, P. Geo Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.