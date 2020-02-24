Cardero Reports Results of the Special Meeting held December 16, 2019 and Related Share Issuance

Vancouver, February 24, 2020 - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (OTC Pink: CDYCF) ("Cardero" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the matters placed before the shareholders at the Special Meeting held December 16, 2020 were approved. Voting results are as follows:

Votes FOR Votes Withheld Conversion of Preferred Shares 26,693,547 (99.67%)* 89,567 (0.33%) Amendment to Special Rights and Restrictions 49,883,370 (99.82%) 89,567 (0.18%)

*Excludes 23,189,823 shares held by Insiders

The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Special Meeting, is available upon request by contacting the Company's Corporate Secretary at (604) 408-7488.

Following the meeting and TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and, as outlined in the debt settlement agreement between the Company and the Kopple Family Partnerships, LP and E.L. II Properties Trust, the 12,000,000 Preferred Shares were converted into 48,000,000 common shares of the Company on January 9, 2020. The details of the debt settlement agreement was previously disclosed in the Company's news release number NR 19-07 dated November 7, 2019.

ABOUT CARDERO RESOURCE CORP.

The common shares of the Company are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol CDU), the OTC Pink (symbol CDYCF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol CR5). For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.cardero.com), Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and United States regulatory filings on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cardero Resource Corp.

"Stuart Ross" (signed)

CEO and President

Contact Information:

Stuart Ross,

604 408 7488

General Contact:

Email: info@cardero.com

Toll Free: 1-888-770-7488

Tel: 604 408-7488

Fax: 604 408-7499

