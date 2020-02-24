Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Melkior Resources Inc. Announces Share Consolidation Effective February 26

24.02.2020  |  The Newswire
Timmins, February 24, 2020 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) is pleased to announce that effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 26, the Company's share capital will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis.

The consolidation, previously announced on February 10, is on the basis of one new common share for every ten old shares and the Company will have approximately 19,365,758 common shares issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis. All outstanding warrants and stock options will be adjusted accordingly to reflect the 1:10 share consolidation. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged and the shares will have a new CUSIP number (58549W303).


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce
CEO



or more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.
E-mail: info@melkior.com
Tel: 705-267-4000
The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Melkior Resources Inc.

Melkior Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
902917
CA58549W1059
www.melkior.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap