Melkior Resources Inc. Announces Share Consolidation Effective February 26
24.02.2020 | The Newswire
Timmins, February 24, 2020 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) is pleased to announce that effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 26, the Company's share capital will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis.
The consolidation, previously announced on February 10, is on the basis of one new common share for every ten old shares and the Company will have approximately 19,365,758 common shares issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis. All outstanding warrants and stock options will be adjusted accordingly to reflect the 1:10 share consolidation. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged and the shares will have a new CUSIP number (58549W303).
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Keith James Deluce
CEO
or more information, please contact:
Melkior Resources Inc.
E-mail: info@melkior.com
Tel: 705-267-4000
The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.
