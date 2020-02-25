Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.: Hook Lake JV 2020 Exploration Program Update

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today provided an update of this winter's exploration program at the Hook Lake Project, a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint (21%) in the Patterson Uranium District, Saskatchewan Canada. The Hook Lake Project lies on the southwestern edge of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and is adjacent to and on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit and NexGen's Arrow deposit.

"Our drill is currently setting up on the first of our two lake targets following the month-long construction of flood ice. This lake hole will represent the initial test of the conductive shear outlined between the Spitfire Zone and the Dragon area in 2019," said Scott Frostad, Purepoint's Vice President of Exploration. "In addition, this year's electromagnetic geophysical survey has been completed and has provided five new drill targets northeast of last year's hole HK19-105 that intersected numerous shear zones, strong hydrothermal alteration and elevated radioactivity (up to 125 ppm U over 0.3 metres). We anticipate testing at least one of these geophysical targets during this drill program."

Three holes have been completed on the southern portion of the "W" Conductor testing a strike length of approximately 1.5 kilometres. The electromagnetic (EM) conductor was explained by graphitic shear zones in these holes and a single hole was completed southwest of the Hornet zone explained the EM conductor. Assays are pending.

Three to four drill holes are still to be drilled this season.

The geophysical survey completed last month consisted of five lines of stepwise-moving loop EM surveying, 800 metres apart and has provided initial targets covering 4 kilometres of conductor strike length. At least one of these EM targets will be drill tested this season.

Complete program results will be made available once all drill data is returned, interpreted and reviewed by the joint venture partners.

Hook Lake JV Project

The Hook Lake JV Project is owned jointly by Cameco Corp. (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%) as operator and consists of nine claims totaling 28,598 hectares situated in the southwestern Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake JV Project is considered one of the highest quality uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin due to its location along the prospective Patterson Lake trend and the relatively shallow depth to the unconformity.

Current exploration is targeting the Patterson Lake Corridor that hosts Fission's Triple R Deposit (indicated mineral resource 87,760,000 lbs U3O8 at an average grade of 1.82% U3O8 – www.fissionuranium.com), NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit (indicated mineral resource 256,600,000 lbs U3O8 at an average grade of 4.03% – www.nexgenenergy.ca) and the Spitfire discovery by the Hook Lake JV. The foregoing mineral resource disclosure is information about the properties adjacent to the Company's property and does not imply that the Company will obtain similar information from its own property.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is focused on the precision exploration of its nine projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region. Established in the Athabasca Basin well before the initial resurgence in uranium earlier last decade, Purepoint's flagship project is the Hook Lake Project, a joint venture with two of the largest uranium suppliers in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. The Hook Lake JV Project is on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit, NexGen's Arrow Deposit and the Hook Lake JV's Spitfire discovery.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

