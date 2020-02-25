Silver Spruce Resources New Flagship Project, Melchett Lake, Boast Historic Sample Grades up to 28.8 g/t Gold, 560 g/t Silver, and 19% Zinc

MONTREAL, February 25, 2020 - MomentumPR's client Silver Spruce, is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol: SSE.

Momentum PR is pleased to have produced an informative and comprehensive report on Silver Spruce, available here - Silver Spruce Corporation Report.

Silver Spruce Highlights

- Silver Spruce has signed a definitive option agreement to acquire 100% of the 2,124-hectare Melchett Lake project located within an historically active region including Copper Lake's Marshall Lake VMS project, Centerra and Premier Gold's Hardrock Greenstone Au project and past-producing Anaconda-Dofasco iron mine.

- Surface samples at Melchett Lake yielded up to 28.8 g/t Gold, 560 g/t Silver and 19% Zinc.

- Silver Spruce has signed a definitive option agreement to acquire 100% of the Pino

de Plata project, 15 km west from the Coeur Mining's flagship mine at Palmarejo,

Chihuahua, that produced 7.5 million ounces of silver and 122,722 ounces of gold

in 2018.

- Surface sampling at Pino de Plata yielded silver grades over 1,100 g/t Ag

with highly anomalous grades of lead, zinc and gold.

Silver Spruce Resources (TSXV: SSE) is a prospective junior exploration company based in Nova Scotia, Canada. Company activities include the exploration of two promising sites in Canada and Mexico: Melchett Lake VMS project in northwestern Ontario, and the Pino de Plata epithermal silver/base metal/gold project located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua.

Silver Spruce recently optioned 100% of the 2,124-hectare Melchett Lake project. The expansive VMS silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper property is located in northwestern Ontario, within the historically-active Thunder Bay Mining District.

The Canadian company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SSE, with 91 MM shares outstanding. The mining junior's management team offers many years of expert experience in the areas of exploration, discovery, prospect development and corporate finance. Their international acquisition potential is backed by Spanish and Chinese language expertise in legal and technical matters. The company signed an MOU with China University of Mining & Technology (CUMT) in October, 2019, to engage in joint geological research, field work, and educational studies on Silver Spruce properties.

If you would like more information on Silver Spruce; www.silverspruceresources.com

