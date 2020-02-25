Santacruz Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, February 25, 2020 - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports that further to its press release dated February 13, 2020 it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered C$3.0 million private placement (the "Private Placement").

The Company raised gross proceeds of C$734,150 from the sale of 6,117,917 units (the "Units") pursuant to the first tranche of the Private Placement at price of C$0.12 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.18 per share until February 25, 2021.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes, as applicable.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche, the Company paid finder's fees totalling $14,400 cash and 120,000 share purchase warrants bearing the same terms as the Warrants.

All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the first tranche of the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation, expiring on June 26, 2020.

Directors and officers of the Company purchased an aggregate of 3,517,917 Units under the first tranche of the Private Placement constituting, to that extent, a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The insider participation in the Private Placement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, as the details and amounts of the insider participation were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

The Company plans to close any additional tranches of the Private Placement on or before March 23, 2020.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The securities will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects (Rosario and Veta Grande) and two exploration properties, the Minillas property and Zacatecas properties. The Company also owns 100% of Carrizal Mining S.A. de C.V. Carrizal Mining is a private Mexican mining company, the principal asset of which is a 20% working interest in the Company's Veta Grande Project. Carrizal Mining also has the right to operate the Zimapan Mine until December 31, 2020 under a mining lease agreement.

The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

