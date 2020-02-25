Lincoln Engages Stantec Inc. as Lead Consultant for the Completion of an Environmental Impact Statement for Permitting the Pine Grove Gold Project

VANCOUVER, February 25, 2020 - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (Lincoln or the Company) (TSXV:LMG) announces that it has engaged Stantec Inc. of Reno, NV as lead consultant to oversee and complete the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Pine Grove Gold Project. Stantec is working closely with the United States Forest Service (USFS), the lead agency for the Pine Grove project. The USFS is an agency of the US Department of Agriculture managing about 25% of federal lands. The USFS has authorized and is directing the various studies to be conducted by Stantec that will culminate in an EIS. The EIS will be submitted for review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Final NEPA approval is necessary for the Pine Grove project to proceed to the construction phase of an open-pit, heap leach operation and onto commercial production.

Paul Saxton, President & CEO states, "Lincoln's management is pleased that Stantec will lead the completion of the EIS alongside the USFS. Lincoln would like to thank the consultants and the USFS for their keen interest and commitment to move the Pine Grove project from exploration and development into production. As a significant amount of studies and reports have already been completed, we hope to make quick progress on this last stage of permitting for the Pine Grove Gold Project".

Stantec Inc. is an international professional services company in the design and consulting industry. Stantec provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. The Company provides services on projects around the world through over 22,000 employees operating out of more than 410 locations in North America and across offices in 6 continents internationally.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine development company holding 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, located 20 miles (32 km) south of the town of Yerington in Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Pine Grove Gold Project has a NI 43-101 complaint open pit resource. Pine Grove is now in permitting with the USFS toward a low-cost heap leach operation with a high-grade gravity circuit.

Lincoln also owns the Oro Cruz gold property in California, which has been joint ventured with a partner who is continuing to advance the project towards further exploration, development and production. Lincoln operates these projects through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Lincoln Resource Group Corp. and Lincoln Gold US Corporation, both Nevada corporations.

For more information, please contact Paul Saxton, President and CEO of the Company

