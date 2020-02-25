GoGold Closes C$25 Million Bought Deal Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

Shares Outstanding: 221,943,996

Trading Symbols: TSX: GGD

HALIFAX, Feb. 25, 2020 - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) ("GoGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") with a syndicate of underwriters. An aggregate of 35,714,285 Units at a price of C$0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$25 million were sold, with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of C$0.85 until February 25, 2022, provided that if the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange is equal to or greater than C$1.20 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, elect to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by providing notice to the holders thereof, in which case the Warrants will expire on the date specified in such notice, which shall be not less than 30 calendar days following delivery of such notice.

The syndicate of underwriters was co-led by Sprott Capital Partners LP and PI Financial Corp., along with BMO Capital Markets. The underwriters were paid a commission of 6% on the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund additional exploration on its Los Ricos project, particularly at the Monte del Favor target on the project, and for corporate development and general corporate purposes.

The Offering was completed by way of short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions.

The securities offered in the Offering were not registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and were not offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release the Offering constitute forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the completion of the Offering, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices and the accuracy of mineral resource estimates. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

