Arizona Silver Announces Option Grants

Vancouver, February 25, 2020 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 2,175,000 common shares at an exercise price of $.175 per share for a period of five years to its officers, directors and certain consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Contact: Mike Stark, CEO and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.:

Arizona Silver is a young company exploring the historic Ramsey Mine. Arizona Silver has completed surface mapping and geophysical surveying and one year of drilling. To date, Arizona Silver has found a large area adjacent to the historic producing mine that carries strong geochemical values at surface, and where drilling to date of eleven holes has intersected significant silver mineralization across tens of meters of thickness below tens of meters of alluvial cover and unaltered rhyolite . With the current 2018 drill campaign well underway, we anticipate expanding on the area containing silver mineralization at depth. This program consists of six holes designed to further test open extensions to mineralization. Please refer to our web site for all news and updated 2018 drill campaign locations. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

