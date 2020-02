G2 Goldfields Selected to Exhibit OKO Core at PDAC

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 - G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) is pleased to announce it has been selected to exhibit core at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention to be held March 1st – 4th in Toronto, Canada. G2 will be displaying high-grade gold core from it’s new discovery at the OKO–AREMU project in the Guiana Shield.



Additionally, G2 announces that it has built an online gallery to showcase photographs of core samples containing visible gold from recent drilling at OKO. The core gallery is available at:

https://www.g2goldfields.com/core-gallery/

or by clicking here.

G2 Goldfields is actively exploring for large gold deposits in it’s highly prospective portfolio of properties in the Guiana Shield. G2 geologists will be on site at booth #3100 during Core Shack Session B (March 3rd – 4th) to answer questions about the Company’s recent drill results.

