IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9% U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1% U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone and Expands Drill Program

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2020 - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO; OTCQX: ISENF) is pleased to report chemical assays from two drill holes that intersected strong radioactivity early in the winter drilling program at the Hurricane zone. The Hurricane zone is a new discovery of high-grade uranium mineralization on the Company's 100% owned Larocque East property (the "Property") in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Drill hole LE20-34 intersected 8.5m of uranium mineralization that averages 33.9% U 3 O 8 from 326.0 to 334.5m, including 5.0m that averages 57.1% U 3 O 8 from 328.0 to 333.0m. This is the strongest intercept drilled to date on the property.

The two drill holes are located on the west end of the Hurricane zone, approximately 75m apart.

Due to the positive results to date, the drill program has been expanded by 4 drill holes to a total of 24 drill holes.

The Company remains well-funded with over C$5 million in the treasury.

Craig Parry, Chief Executive Officer commented: "The grades and thicknesses seen in these holes speak for themselves and justify an expansion to the current program. We're approximately two-thirds of the way through this drill program and look forward to reporting additional results."

Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration commented: "Drill holes LE20-34 and LE20-32A intersections give us new insight into the controls on very high-grade uranium mineralization at Hurricane. Drill hole LE20-34, for example, is located at the junction of the "H" fault and the sub-Athabasca unconformity. That horizon has not been well drilled yet at Hurricane, suggesting that there is good potential for more mineralization like this."

Drill Hole LE20-34 (Drill 1)

Drill Hole LE20-34 was drilled as a 25m step-out to the northwest of previously reported LE20-30 (5.5m @ 7.1% U 3 O 8 ). It cored strongly altered sandstone before intersecting 8.5m of strong uranium mineralization averaging 33.9% U 3 O 8 from 326.0 to 334.5m (Figures 2 and 3). The interval includes an extremely high-grade subinterval of 5.0m averaging 57.1% U 3 O 8 . Within this subinterval is a 2.0m length of semi-massive to massive black and brown pitchblende that is off-scale (>65,000CPS) on the RS-125 hand-held spectrometer (the "RS-125") and averages 62.8% U 3 O 8 . Mineralization straddles the sub-Athabasca unconformity and is shown in a core photo in Figure 4. Table 1 summarizes the uranium mineralization intersected to date by Drill 1 in the current program.

Drill Hole LE20-32A (Drill 1)

Drill hole LE20-32A was completed to infill a 50m along-strike gap between 2019 mineralized drill holes LE19-09 (4.5m @ 4.2% U 3 O 8 ) and LE19-12 (8.5m @ 3.2% U 3 O 8 ). It intersected strongly altered sandstone before coring 8.5m of strong uranium mineralization that averages 19.6% U 3 O 8 from 329.5 to 338.0m (Figures 2 and 5). Similar to LE20-34, the interval includes an extremely high-grade subinterval of 2.5m averaging 63.6% U 3 O 8 . Within this subinterval is a 1.5m length of semi-massive to massive black pitchblende that is off-scale on the RS-125 (>65,000CPS) and averages 76.7% U 3 O 8 . Figure 6 is a core photo showing the mineralized interval.

Drill Hole LE20-40 (Drill 1)

Drill hole LE20-40 was completed on section with drill hole LE20-34 to evaluate the extent of high-grade mineralization to the south of that drill hole. It successfully intersected 4.0m of uranium mineralization >500CPS (RS-125) from 322.5 to 326.5m, including 1.5m of very strong radioactivity and 0.5m that is off-scale on the RS-125 (Figures 2 and 3).

Drill Hole LE20-41 (Drill 2)

Drill 2 continues to deliver encouraging initial results well to the east of the current Hurricane zone footprint. Drill hole LE20-41 was completed as another under-cutting stratigraphic drill hole designed to locate favourable basement rocks and structures approximately 1.2km east of the eastern end of the Hurricane zone footprint. The hole was successful, as it intersected a thick package of highly graphitic basement rocks disrupted by brittle cataclastic faults. The up-dip projection of the structures to the unconformity will be targeted later in this program. Table 2 summarizes the drill holes completed to date by Drill 2.

Next Steps

Drill 1 remains on the west end of the Hurricane zone, continuing to infill the current footprint of the zone, extending the mineralization to the property boundary, and evaluating new targets generated by the results in drill holes LE20-32A and LE20-34. Drill 2 will continue to evaluate the potential to expand the zone to the east by following up on the brittle structures intersected at depth in undercutting stratigraphic drill holes LE20-37, 39 and 41. Further results of the program will be reported periodically throughout the winter drill season.

The Larocque East Property and the Hurricane Zone

The 100% owned Larocque East property consists of 20 mineral claims totaling 8,371 ha and is not encumbered by any royalties or other interests. Larocque East is immediately adjacent to the north end of IsoEnergy's Geiger property and is 35 km northwest of Orano Canada's McClean Lake uranium mine and mill.

Along with other target areas, the Property covers a 15-kilometre-long northeast extension of the Larocque Lake conductor system; a trend of graphitic metasedimentary basement rocks that is associated with significant uranium mineralization at the Hurricane zone, and in several occurrences on Cameco Corp.'s neighbouring property to the southwest of Larocque East. The Hurricane zone was discovered in July, 2018 and was followed up with a 12-hole drilling campaign in the winter of 2019 and a recently completed 17-hole summer 2019 drilling campaign. Dimensions are currently 550m along-strike, 40m wide and up to 10m thick. The zone is open for expansion along-strike and on most sections. Mineralization is polymetallic and commonly straddles the sub-Athabasca unconformity 320 m below surface. The best intersection to date is 33.9% U 3 O 8 over 8.5m in drill hole LE20-34. Drilling at Cameco Corp.'s Larocque Lake zone on the neighbouring property to the southwest has returned historical intersections of up to 29.9% U 3 O 8 over 7.0 m in drill hole Q22-040. Like the nearby Geiger property, Larocque East is located adjacent to the Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone - a major crustal suture related to most of the uranium deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Importantly, the sandstone cover on the Property is thin, ranging between 140 m and 330 m in previous drilling. In addition to the Hurricane zone discovery, four historical drill holes have intersected weak uranium mineralization at other locations on the Property to date.

Table 1 – Drill 1 2020 Hurricane Zone Results





















Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Radioactivity1,2 Chemical Assays

Orientation Location







(CPS) U 3 O 8 (%) Ni (%) Co (%) (Azm/Dip)

LE20-303 330.0 335.5 5.5 >500 7.1 0.9 0.3 180/-80 Section 4460E incl. 331.0 331.5 0.5 >10,000 3.4 0.1 0.1

and incl. 332.0 333.5 1.5 >20,000 24.0 2.7 0.5

LE20-32A4 329.5 338.0 8.5 >500 19.6 1.1 0.1 180/-80 Section 4510E incl. 334.5 337.0 2.5 >20,000 63.6 0.4 0.0

incl. 335.0 336.5 1.5 Off-scale5 76.7 0.3 0.0

LE20-344 326.0 334.5 8.5 >500 33.9 0.5 0.1 180/-80 Section 4435E incl. 328.0 333.0 5.0 >20,000 57.1 0.7 0.1

incl. 329.5 331.5 2.0 Off-scale5 62.8 0.4 0.1

LE20-364 332.5 333.5 1.0 >500 Pending



180/-80 Section 4460E incl. 332.5 333.0 0.5 >20,000 Pending





LE20-384 319.5 327.0 7.5 >500 Pending



000/-90 Section 4460E incl. 325.0 325.5 0.5 >20,000 Pending





and incl. 326.0 326.5 0.5 >20,000 Pending





LE20-40 319.5 320.5 1.0 >500 Pending



000/-90 Section 4435E and 322.5 326.5 4.0 >500 Pending





incl. 323.0 324.5 1.5 >20,000 Pending





incl. 323.0 323.5 0.5 Off-scale5 Pending



























Notes: 1. Radioactivity is total gamma from drill core measured with an RS-125 hand-held spectrometer

2. Measurements of total gamma on drill core are an indication of uranium content, but may not correlate with chemical assays

3. Radioactivity and chemical assays previously disclosed

4. Radioactivity previously disclosed

5. Off-scale radioactivity is defined as exceeding 65,536 cps, the maximum measurable by an RS-125 spectrometer

Table 2 – Drill 2 2020 Larocque East Drilling Results













Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Orientation Location







(Azm/Dip)

LE20-31 No significant mineralization 180/-60 Section 5185E LE20-33 No significant mineralization 000/-90 Section 5185E LE20-35 No significant mineralization 180/-80 Section 5185E LE20-37 No significant mineralization 165/-60 Section 19-1000E LE20-39 No significant mineralization 165/-60 Section 19-1400E LE20-41 No significant mineralization 165/-60 Section 19-1600E













Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Senior Geologist, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Carmichael has verified the data disclosed. All radioactivity measurements reported herein are total gamma from an RS-125 hand-held spectrometer. As mineralized drill holes at the Hurricane zone are oriented very steeply (-80 to -90 degrees) into a zone of mineralization that is interpreted to be horizontal, the true thickness of the intersections is expected to be greater than or equal to 90% of the core lengths. This news release refers to properties other than those in which the Company has an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. All chemical analyses are completed for the Company by SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK. For additional information regarding the Company's Larocque East Project, including its quality assurance and quality control procedures, please see the Technical Report dated effective May 15, 2019 on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy is a well-funded uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company recently discovered the high-grade Hurricane Zone of uranium mineralization on its 100% owned Larocque East property in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. IsoEnergy is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of success in uranium exploration, development and operations. The Company was founded and is supported by the team at its major shareholder, NexGen Energy Ltd.

