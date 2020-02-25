Indigo Exploration Regains Permit in Burkina Faso and Identifies Exploration Target

Vancouver, February 25, 2020 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") announces that it has regained the Lati permit under a new name Lati 2 in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The 180.5 square kilometre permit lies in central Burkina Faso about 150 km west by road from the capital of Ouagadougou. In 2012, the Company conducted a reverse circulation drill program which identified a 2.5 kilometre long trend of wide (100m), low-grade gold mineralization.

The permit area has extensive artisanal working over a large surface area. At the time of the 2012 drilling, the collective surface area where artisanal workers had continuously panned the surface was 1.5 square kilometres.

Company crews revisited the area recently and mapped the collective surface area of artisanal panning, which has now doubled in surface area to 3 square kilometres, indicated the present of gold there. One new significant area of surface panning is 3 kilometres long by 800 metres wide, which has not been drill tested. This untested area is underlain by mafic volcanics in contact with a granite. The Company plans to evaluate this untested area with detailed soil sampling in order to prioritize drill testing.

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

