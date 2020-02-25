Ascot Announces Closing Of C$10.3 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2020 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its press release of February 5 2020, it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of 5,126,250 flow-through shares (the “Flow-Through Shares”) at a price of C$0.98 per Flow-Through Share, and 8,170,588 common shares (the “Common Shares” and together with the Flow-Through Shares, the “Securities”) at a price of C$0.64 for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10.3 Million.



Derek White, President and CEO, commented, “Ascot will use the proceeds from the flow-through shares for the 2020 exploration program at its properties near Stewart, British Columbia. The remaining non-flow-through proceeds will be used for engineering studies, permitting, and general corporate purposes in support of the Company’s efforts towards re-starting the mining operations at the Premier Gold Project.”

The net proceeds from the Offering will be primarily used to fund exploration activities, permitting, engineering and economic studies and for general corporate and working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the issuance of Flow-Through Shares will be used for “Canadian exploration expenses”, and will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the initial purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2020 in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares.

The Securities issued in the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a cash fee equal to 6.2% of the proceeds from the sale of Common Shares and Flow-through Shares to advisors and finders.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Ascot Resources Ltd.

“Derek C. White”, President and CEO

For further information contact:

Kristina Howe

VP, Investor Relations

778-725-1060 / khowe@ascotgold.com

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier Gold Project). Ascot's acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain Project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high-quality assets in the Golden Triangle.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s web site at www.ascotgold.com, or for a virtual tour visit www.vrify.com under Ascot Resources.

The TSX Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds. Although Ascot believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Ascot can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Ascot’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with construction of the Premier and RMP Projects; the timing of the anticipated start of production at the Premier and RMP Projects; the ability to maintain throughput and production levels at the Premier Mill. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ascot’s expectations include risks associated with the business of Ascot; risks related to exploration and potential development of Ascot’s projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Ascot’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Ascot does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.