Revival Gold Files Beartrack  Arnett NI 43-101 Technical Report

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, has filed on SEDAR a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) on the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project (“Beartrack”), titled “Technical Report on the Beartrack – Arnett Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA” (the “Technical Report”).



The Technical Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated February 3rd, 2020 titled “Revival Gold Delivers Substantial Resource Increase at Beartrack-Arnett”. There are no material differences in the mineral resources contained in the Technical Report from those disclosed in the February 3rd, 2020 news release.

The Technical Report is dated February 21, 2020 and has an effective date of December 10th, 2019. The Technical Report was prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (“RPA”).

Highlights



The updated RPA Beartrack-Arnett Mineral Resource contains: An Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.4 million tonnes at 1.16 g/t gold containing 1.35 million ounces of gold; and, An Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.2 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold, including an initial bulk underground component of 6.7 million tonnes at 2.19 g/t gold containing 0.47 million ounces of gold

The Mineral Resource is defined by 563 core and reverse circulation drill holes totalling approximately 93,000 meters and was estimated at an assumed gold price of US$1,400 per ounce of gold.

Mineralization at Beartrack remains open to the north, south and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett remains open in all directions.

The focus of Revival Gold’s technical work will now turn to preparations for a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the potential re-start of heap leach operations at Beartrack and plans for future exploration drilling at Beartrack-Arnett. Details to follow.

The Mineral Resource for Beartrack-Arnett was completed by RPA in Denver, USA with Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G., Ryan Rodney, C.P.G and Kathleen A. Altman, Ph.D., P.E. serving as the independent Qualified Persons for this Mineral Resource estimate.

Steven T. Priesmeyer, C.P.G., Vice President Exploration, Revival Gold Inc., is the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.



About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Revival Gold currently has approximately 52.9 million shares outstanding and had a working capital balance of approximately $0.7 million as of December 31st, 2019. Additional disclosure of the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

