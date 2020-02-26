Trilogy Metals Announces the 2020 Program and Budgets for the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2020 - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX/NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32") has recently approved the 2020 program and budget of $22.8 million for the advancement of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in Northwestern Alaska. The budget is 100% funded by Ambler Metals. All amounts are in US dollars.

Highlights of the 2020 Program

$22.8 million budget fully funded by Ambler Metals

10,000 meters of drilling at the Arctic Project

2,500 meters of drilling within the Ambler Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") Belt

Geologic mapping and geochemical soil sampling at the Bornite Project

Arctic Project

Activities at the Arctic Project will continue to focus on advancing studies and preparing for permit applications. Ambler Metals plans to conduct a 10,000 meter drilling program at the Arctic Project during the summer field season to gather additional drill data for the conversion of resources to the measured category, the next phase of metallurgical studies, including pilot plant testing, and geotechnical drilling for infrastructure placement. The drill program is expected to commence in mid-June and finish at the end of August. Studies are expected to continue throughout the year.

Regional Exploration

Following up from the 2019 work performed along the 70-mile (100 kilometer) Ambler VMS belt, Ambler Metals will continue exploration efforts within the Ambler VMS to discover and define potential deposits that can provide additional feed to a future Arctic mill. Ambler Metals plans to conduct a 2,500 meter drill campaign in the VMS belt, following up from last year's drilling at the Sunshine prospect and at other identified targets. The drill program is expected to commence in mid-July and finish at the end of August. The drilling will be preceded by detailed geologic mapping, geochemical soil sampling, and ground geophysics.

Bornite Project

Following up from the past three field seasons of drilling (2017, 2018 and 2019), this year's focus at the Bornite Project will be geological mapping and geochemical soil sampling over the northern Cosmos Hills and review of drill core and surface exposures to determine controls on high grade zones of copper mineralization. Although there is no planned drilling at the Bornite Project in 2020, the Bornite geological database will be updated and the team will identify priority drill targets for the 2021 field season.

Ambler Metals Joint Venture

On February 11, 2020, the Ambler Metals joint venture was formed. Trilogy contributed all of its assets associated with the 172,675-hectare UKMP, including the Arctic and Bornite projects, while South32 contributed US$145 million, resulting in each party owning a 50% interest in Ambler Metals. The funds are dedicated to advancing the Arctic and Bornite projects, along with exploration in the Ambler mining district.

Qualified Persons

Andrew W. West, Certified Professional Geologist, Exploration Manager for Trilogy Metals Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. West has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release and approves the disclosure contained herein.

