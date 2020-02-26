SEMAFO Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2020 - SEMAFO (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) invites you to participate in a conference call on March 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST with senior management during which they will review the Corporation's fourth quarter 2019 financial and operational results.
SEMAFO's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter 2019 will be released on March 3, 2020 after market hours and will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Corporation's website at www.semafo.com, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through SEMAFO's website at www.semafo.com.
Tel. local & overseas:
+1 (416) 764 8609
Tel. North America:
1 (888) 390 0605
Webcast:
www.semafo.com
Replay overseas:
+1 (416) 764 8677
Replay N. America:
1 (888) 390 0541
Replay pass code:
086322#
Expiration:
April 4, 2020
About SEMAFO SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.
SOURCE SEMAFO
Contact John Jentz, Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com; Ruth Hanna, Analyst, Investor Relations, Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com; Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408; North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408; Website: www.semafo.com
