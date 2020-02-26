Tamino Minerals Begins Scheduling Visit to Exploration Target with Survey Crew  Position for Growth

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2020 - Tamino Minerals Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets:TINO), Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce the company is preparing a survey crew for a visit to the property. As it has been explained before the property that we are currently visiting has been defined as an Exploration Target, or Property of Merit. This is the last step before officially starting the 2020 exploration program.



Geological mapping, selection of camp site location, spotting adjacent exploration projects, road planning and preparation, equipment sourcing, drinking water source location and non-drinking water for drilling and carrying on with other planning activities that will take place during the initial exploration stages.

We have attached a copy of one of our Exploration Target Budget: http://bit.ly/2waChqv

Our shareholders and close advisors have requested a status of the presentation of our NI 43-101, which basically is a Geologic Report that must be signed by a Professional -QP- Qualified Person. Such presentation is scheduled to be presented to regulators when we finish our Audit and we request to up list into OTCQB.

We will continue to release updates throughout the exploration program.

Tamino Minerals Inc.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for gold and other mineral deposits within a prolific Gold producing State, Sonora. Under SEC Fair Disclosure Guidelines, persons interested in Tamino Minerals can expect disclosures and updates at OTC Markets, the company’s website, www.taminominerals.ca

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

