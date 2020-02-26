Brixton Metals Starts Drilling at Langis

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2020 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 1,000m drill program at its wholly-owned Langis Mine property in the Cobalt Camp, Ontario, Canada. Additionally, the company is releasing a video on its Hog Heaven project detailing the compilation work from the past few years. Finally, in an effort to keep shareholders updated, the company is participating in a live webinar with Red Cloud Financial Services to update investors on Thursday, February 27 at 2pm ET. Please see the registration link below.



Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson states, “Brixton intends to build upon the extremely high-grade silver intercepts drilled in 2018, such as LM18-42 which returned 6m of 4,719 g/t Ag from 18m depth. With year-round access and a low cost of drilling, this small program has the potential to add shareholder value while we prepare for the upcoming exploration seasons at Thorn, Hog Heaven and Atlin. We look forward to updating shareholders and answering their questions on the webinar tomorrow.”

Live Webinar Update – Thursday Feb. 27th 2PM Eastern / 11:00AM Pacific

Click here to register: https://www.redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-bbb/

Brixton Metals Publishes a Hog Heaven Mine Project Video

Click here for link: https://youtu.be/AbrdDf7Q8kM

Brixton Metals at PDAC 2020

Brixton Metals will be attending PDAC 2020 at Booth #3228. Come visit the team and see some of the high-grade core from Hole THN19-150 from our Thorn project in the Golden Triangle of BC.

Click here for link: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/exhibits/exhibitorspotlightandfeatures

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in NWBC, the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations please contact Mitchell Smith

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds, By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94c341d0-41ec-4ebe-b739-5dcd42116073

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/529c0f65-22d1-4d52-bc2e-98b9c182f009