Westhaven Announces the Appointment of Vice-President Operations

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2020 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Fetterley as Vice-President of Operations effective immediately.



Mr. Fetterley has over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration and development industry. He recently acted as the Field Operations Manager for Goldcorp running an 80-person fly-in fly-out camp in the Yukon Territory. Prior to Goldcorp he was the Operations Manager for Kaminak Gold Corporation’s Coffee Gold Project.

Ryan’s experience includes all aspects of operations, logistics and supply chain management. He has been a team leader in environmental sustainability, Indigenous engagement, as well as implementation of policies, procedures and regulatory legislation for several successful projects.

Gareth Thomas, Westhaven's President & CEO, stated, “Ryan joined Westhaven in September 2019 and has been instrumental in expanding Westhaven’s exploration platform. Ryan’s focus on process, safety and management has assisted in positioning Westhaven to undertake significant drill and exploration campaigns across our portfolio of properties spread along the Spence Bridge Gold Belt in 2020.”

About Westhaven:

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration. Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com