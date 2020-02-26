Avidian Gold to Attend PDAC 2020 & Drilling Update

TORONTO, February 26, 2020 - Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG), an exploration Company with key assets in Alaska, Nevada and Newfoundland & Labrador, is pleased to announce its participation at PDAC, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining conference.

Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada to be held March 1st to 4th, 2020 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Avidian Gold will be in booth 2608 in the Investors Exchange area

Drilling Update:

Permitting is underway and drilling is expected to commence mid to late Q2 this year at the 100% owned Amanita Gold project located 5 km southwest and contiguous to Kinross's Fort Knox open-pit gold mine

High Tide Resources, a private company majority controlled by Avidian, with all permits granted will soon commence Phase 1 drilling at its Labrador West Iron Ore project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's massive 23 MTPY Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador. The drilling will day-light a new iron ore deposit in the heart of Canada's leading iron ore camp and a maiden resource estimate is expected later this year.

Interested parties are encouraged to drop by the booth and meet the management and exploration team and learn more about our projects. Alternately, if you prefer to schedule a meeting, please contact Bonnie Hughes at bhughes@avidiangold.com or Steve Roebuck at sroebuck@avidiangold.com.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a regional scale advanced stage gold-copper exploration portfolio in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project also hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). Additional projects include the Amanita gold property which is adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska and the Jungo gold/copper property in Nevada.

Avidian is the majority owner of High Tide Resources, a private company, that owns the base metal Strickland Property, the Black Raven gold property and an option on the Labrador West Iron Ore property, all located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Avidian is focused on and committed to the development of advanced stage mineral projects throughout first world mining friendly jurisdictions using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical report on the Golden Zone property, can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com.

