Global Energy Metals Strengthens Exploration Strategy at Nevada Battery Minerals Property with Addition of Project Development Manager

Vancouver, February 26, 2020 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Timothy Strong, BSc (Hons) ACSM FGS MIMMM RSci, as Project Development Manager, overseeing Global Energy's exploration programs and leading the company's project review efforts for future acquisitions in the battery minerals sector.

Mitchell Smith, the Company's President & CEO commented:

"Tim epitomizes the spirit of enthusiasm and innovation in exploration. We are extremely excited to have him join the Global Energy Metals team as Project Development Manager and have him advance our exploration programs. Tim brings a considerable level of experience and expertise and his involvement will play an integral role in our advancement of our cobalt-nickel-copper projects in Nevada. This appointment further demonstrates our confidence in the Company's exploration strategy as we set in motion a plan to unlock value from our battery minerals discovery at the Lovelock Project."

Timothy Strong, commented on his appointment:

"It's a great opportunity to join Global Energy Metals at this very dynamic time in the company's development. I'm looking forward to contributing to the upcoming exploration program in Nevada and be part of the Company's continued growth in the years to come as we develop the strong project portfolio held by GEMC."

Throughout his career, Mr. Strong has developed an in-depth understanding of the mineral exploration industry. His wealth of exploration and resource geology experience positions Tim to partake in all levels of the exploration value chain, from project generation through to resource definition. Tim is an exploration professional with over 10 years experience in design, implementation and management of gold and base metal exploration projects in 11 countries spanning 4 continents.

Tim holds a BSc (Hons) in Applied Geology from the Camborne School of Mines (UK) and is a current MBA candidate at the University of Dundee.

Tim experience spans high-level project management, including program design and implementation, technical reporting, land management, community engagement, and corporate disclosure. He has provided technical oversight for various level of technical studies and has setup and monitored complex programs for various commodities including cobalt, nickel, copper and precious metals.

Global Energy Metals is advancing the Lovelock and Treasure Box projects to earn an 85% interest in the Nevada based assets provides the Company with high-potential, growth-stage exploration projects in an established mining district. Additionally it provides a path forward to develop a domestic supply of battery metals critical to national and economic security at a time when the importance of domestic mineral independence is recognized and being invested in by both corporate and government bodies.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and verified the technical information contained herein.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals provides investors and partners with exposure to the immediate need for metals critical to the new energy economy by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt and battery metals rich projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions with exploration & development upside to become a supply chain solution to safe and reliable cobalt for downstream partners. Global Energy Metals holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia. It also currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada and has entered into an agreement to acquire an 85% interest in two cobalt-nickel-copper exploration projects in Nevada, 150km East of the Tesla Gigafactory.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

Twitter: @EnergyMetals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.