Result of General Meeting

For immediate release

26 February 2020

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Results of General Meeting

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 26 February 2020 (the “General Meeting”), Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 22 January 2020.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC* VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1. That the waiver granted by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers is approved.



26,625,662 99.4% 173,333 0.6% 26,798,995 45.5% Nil 2. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of £2,884,908.



41,512,781 99.6% 173,347 0.4% 41,686,128 70.8% 837 3. That the proposed Subscription Deed between Greenstone and the Company be approved



26,625,662 99.4% 173,333 0.6% 26,798,995 45.5% Nil 4. That the Directors are empowered to allot equity securities for cash up to a nominal value of £2,884,908



41,513,618 99.6% 173,347 0.4% 41,686,965 70.8% NIl

* ISC – Issued Share Capital

Resolution 1 was taken in accordance with the City Code on a poll of Independent Shareholders present and by proxy voting at the Meeting. Members of the Concert Party were not permitted to vote on Resolution 1 or Resolution 3.

Following the approval by Shareholders of the Resolutions, the Company intends to make a drawdown request to Greenstone for the full US$12 million under the Subscription Deed, following which, Greenstone shall have up to 13 business days in which to pay the funds due under the subscription request, upon receipt of which, the Convertible Loan Notes will be issued.

A further announcement will be in due course.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621 Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692 Email: contact@serabigold.com Website: www.serabigold.com Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Peel Hunt LLP

UK Broker Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Copies of this release are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

APPENDIX 1

DEFINITIONS

The following words and expressions shall have the following meanings in this Announcement unless the context otherwise requires:

Circular the document setting out details of the Proposals and Notice of the General Meeting dated 22 January 2020 ; City Code the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers; Concert Party Greenstone, its Connected Persons and other persons acting in concert with it, as described in Part III of the Circular; Connected Persons has the meaning set out in section 252 and section 254 of the Act and includes a spouse, children under 18 and any company in which the relevant person is interested in shares comprising at least one-fifth of the share capital of that company; Convertible Loan Notes the convertible loan notes that may be issued to Greenstone pursuant to the Subscription Deed and the Convertible Loan Notes Instrument as described further in Part I of the Circular; Greenstone Greenstone Resources II LP; Independent Shareholders all Shareholders other than members of the Concert Party; Proposals the Waiver and the entrance into the Subscription Deed and performance of the Convertible Loan Notes Instrument by the Company (including any drawdown and/or conversion of any Convertible Loan Notes); Rule 9 Rule 9 of the Takeover Code; Shareholder a holder of Ordinary Shares; Subscription Deed the subscription agreement entered into by the Company and Greenstone in relation to the subscription for the Convertible Loan Notes, as described further in Part I of the Circular; Takeover Panel Panel on Takeover and Mergers; Waiver



the waiver granted by the Takeover Panel (subject to the passing of the Whitewash Resolution) in respect of the obligation of the Concert Party to make a mandatory offer for the entire issued share capital of the Company not already held by the Concert Party which might otherwise be imposed on the Concert Party under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code as a result of the issue of Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Convertible Loan, as more particularly described in Part 1 of the Circular;

