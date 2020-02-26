Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Avalon Announces the Results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

20:31 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, February 26, 2020 - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 25, 2020 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, all five director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 8, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Director
Number of
Votes Cast		 Percentage of
Votes Cast
Donald Bubar In Favour:
Withheld:		 56,618,550
2,917,384		 95.10
4.90
Alan Ferry In Favour:
Withheld:		 56,757,169
2,778,765		 95.33
4.67
John Fisher In Favour:
Withheld:		 56,745,085
2,790,849		 95.31
4.69
Naomi Johnson In Favour:
Withheld:		 56,678,964
2,856,970		 95.20
4.80
Brian MacEachen In Favour:
Withheld:		 56,603,185
2,932,749		 95.07
4.93

Avalon is pleased to welcome Mr. John Fisher to the Company's Board of Directors. John was nominated to replace Jane Pagel after she decided to retire. John is a geologist who began his professional career in mineral exploration in western and northern Canada in the late 1970's, before transitioning into the construction materials and waste management business in southern Ontario in the late 1980's. Most recently he served as President & CEO of Niagara-based Walker Industries ("Walker"), a large private company involved in aggregates and construction, waste disposal and recycling and chemical manufacturing. Walker has 1,100 employees and is recognized for its progressive approach to health and safety, environmental performance and community engagement.

In addition, at the Meeting shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company and approved updates to, as well as all unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Company's stock option plan.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, ON and Will Scarlett Rare Earths Recovery Project in Illinois to initial production while continuing to advance its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO, at 416-364-4938.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52845


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AFJK
CA05337L1067
www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap