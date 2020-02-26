Menü Artikel
Luckystrike Provides Corporate Update

26.02.2020  |  GlobeNewswire

﻿VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 -- Luckystrike Resources Ltd. (LUKY.V) (the “Company” or “Luckystrike”) is pleased to announce that pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company January 31, 2020, the Company has changed its name to Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Effective at the opening Monday March 2, 2020 common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol AUEN.V.

“The reason for the change of name,” says John Newell, President and CEO of the Company, “is that there are too many Luckystrike properties within other companies and another company called Luckystrike Exploration, and it is confusing to investors. Our new name will set us apart.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Luckystrike's website at LuckystrikeRes.com or contact John Newell by telephone at (604) 568-8807 or by email at info@luckystrikeres.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Mineninfo

Luckystrike Resources Ltd.

Luckystrike Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PVNR
CA54960W2031
www.luckystrikeres.com
