Nova Minerals Limited: Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Sydney, Australia - The directors of Nova Minerals Ltd. (Nova or Company) (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:QTRPF) are pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Gerteisen as the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with effect from 27 February 2020.Chris will transition from a non-executive role to an executive director role. Avi Kimelman to remain as Executive Chairman.A proven track record managing global projects As CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen will manage all aspects of the Estelle Gold Project while implementing efficiencies and savings to keep cost per discovery ounce well below industry average and fast track development of the Korbel starter pit.Mr Gerteisen has over 25 years of experience as a professional geologist and project manager with an extensive record of managing and advancing complex and challenging resource projects across North America, Australia, and Asia. His work experience spans greenfield discoveries through to production stage projects focused on a wide range of commodities, including gold and copper.Most recently, through his technical contributions and management skills, Mr Gerteisen played a significant role in the successful start-up, operations, and exploration which resulted in further mine-life extending discoveries at several prominent projects in the Australasian region, including Oxiana's Sepon and PanAust's Phu Bia in Laos.Mr Gerteisen has also worked as a geologist on the Carlin Trend in Nevada and on exploration projects in Alaska with Newmont. He has held senior positions at several projects throughout the goldfields of Western Australia. As a research geologist with Newmont, he worked on the Batu Hijau Porhryry Cu-Au deposit in Indonesia.Mr Gerteisen holds a BSc. Geology from the University of Idaho and a MSc. Economic Geology from the Western Australia School of Mines. He is a dual USA and Australia Citizen based in Alaska and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.NVA Executive Chairman, Mr. Avi Kimelman said: "We are excited to have Chris now as CEO at an important point in the company's growth phase with the Estelle Gold Camp progressing rapidly. Chris brings a wealth of experience delivering projects from discovery to production, working with government bodies and stakeholders to achieve our key objectives to fast track project development while concurrently expanding the current 2.5Moz resource significantly. Chris has a deep and practical understanding of the requirements to implement and operate a modern mining project that will ensure that Nova delivers successfully over this next phase of our project development phase to push the "Starter Pit" towards a feasibility study in 2021 (ASX announcement: 02 September 2019 and 9 December, 2019) and on the path to production."





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





