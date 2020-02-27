First Cobalt to Deliver Keynote Presentations at PDAC

TSX.V: FCC

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC, OTCQX: FTSSF) is pleased to announce that President & Chief Executive Officer, Trent Mell will be presenting at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") conference at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. Mr. Mell's presentations are taking place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the following venues:

Energy Materials and Specialty Products – PDAC Corporate Presentation, Investors Room 803, South Building at 9:55am





Investment Opportunities for Critical Minerals – Canada Day Panel, Room 105, North Building at 11:15am





Only in Ontario: Critical Minerals & Battery Metals – Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development & Mines' Ontario Pavilion, Booth 637, Main Tradeshow Area at 3:50pm, and





Lithium-ion & Battery Materials and Electric Vehicle Supply Chain – Miller Thomson, Scotia Plaza, 40 King St. W., 58th Floor at 4:45pm

A copy of the presentation for these events can be found at https://www.firstcobalt.com/_resources/presentations/PDAC-Presentation-2020.pdf. Mr. Mell will be available to speak with investors, media and other PDAC participants following each of his presentations.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt owns North America's only permitted cobalt refinery. Cobalt refining is a critical component to the development and manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and forms a foundational piece of the next generation of the North American auto sector and other electrified consumer and industrial applications. First Cobalt owns a cobalt project in the United States and controls significant mineral assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past producing mines.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

