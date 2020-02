RNC Minerals Announces New Visible Gold Discovery at Surface and High Grade Intersections Revealed by Ongoing Review of Historic Higginsville Database

RNC's ongoing review of Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") historical mineral resources and drill results has confirmed the potential of the Corona deposit as a future high-grade open pit and/or underground operation.

Highlights of historical drill results include 1.2 : VIND047: 657.9 g/t over 2.3m from 181.1 m VIND049: 225.2 g/t over 1.9m from 201.5 m VIND076: 60.9 g/t over 2.3m from 197.2 m VIND092: 30.6 g/t over 2.05m from 165.3 m, including,147.0 g/t over 0.6 m



All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. Estimated true widths are expected to range from 60 to 70% of the downhole lengths. Intersections previously reported by Alacer Gold Corp. (news release, May 7, 2012 and August 1, 2012).

The Corona mineralization remains open up-dip, along-strike and down-dip

The Higginsville Resource Review has also identified further high grade targets for follow-up analysis and drilling at Hidden Secret and other prospects.

Hidden Secret and Mousehollow Drilling

Recent RNC drilling has extended mineralization at the Hidden Secret (HDS) and Mousehollow (MOH) projects, which now form part of RNC's near-term mine plan.

Intersection highlights from RNC's drill program include 1 : HDSR0136: 15.1 g/t over 4 m from 24 m, including 47.8 g/t over 1 m HDSR085: 24.8 g/t over 4 m from 17 m, including 92.6 g/t over 1 m MOHR0055: 26.1 g/t over 3 m from 22 m MOHR0075: 3.3 g/t over 19 m from 0 m



Estimated true widths.

Visible gold has been discovered in a surface sample taken at the Hidden Secret project.

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 - RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) ("RNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from the 2020 exploration program at its Higginsville ("HGO") operations. Recent drilling at Hidden Secret and Mousehollow has returned strong results, driving the expansion of proposed open pit dimensions at both projects. As part of an ongoing review of the historic drilling database at Higginsville, high grade drill intersections have been revealed at the Corona prospect which is located 2.5km from the Higginsville mill. Additionally, RNC is also pleased to announce the discovery of visible gold in a surface sample taken at the Hidden Secret project.

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "The early results of our recent drilling and historical data review at Hidden Secret, Mousehollow and Corona are very positive for the growing project pipeline at HGO.

As part of RNC's due diligence process during the acquisition of HGO last year, it became apparent that little exploration had been carried out across the property for many years, largely due to the onerous royalty covering a large portion of the tenements. The willingness of Morgan Stanley to work with us to reduce the royalty burden has opened up HGO for a renewed exploration program providing us economic incentive to explore and develop these areas to benefit all our stakeholders. While these early results are encouraging, work has only just begun and we are looking forward to the results of our renewed exploration focus on the recently unlocked 1,800km2 Higginsville land package."

Recent Hidden Secret and Mousehollow Drilling

Hidden Secret and Mousehollow are located within the Eundynie historical mining centre 10 km east of the HGO processing plant with mine workings dating back to the early 1900s (see Figure 1).

Following the re-negotiation of the Morgan Stanley royalty at HGO, RNC has completed a total of 204 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes for 8,108 metres at Hidden Secret and Mousehollow. The drilling has confirmed the high grade nature of the mineralization (approximately 2.0 to 2.5 g/t) at both projects and has also extended mineralization along strike and down dip (see Figures 3, 4). Hidden Secret mineralization now has a strike length over 200 metres and a down-dip extent of 170 metres. Mousehollow currently totals 350 metres in strike length and has a down-dip extent of 150 metres.

Highlights from the drilling are listed below and show that mineralization extends to surface (MOHR0075), while also indicating that it is open at depth. Tables showing complete results and drill hole locations can be found at the end of this release.

Hidden Secret1.:

HDSR0076: 5.2 g/t over 3 m from 22 m

HDSR085: 24.8 g/t over 4 m from 17 m, including 92.6 g/t over 1 m

HDSR086: 5.6 g/t over 3 m from 8 m

HDSR098: 6.0 g/t over 7 m from 45 m, including 12.2 g/t over 3 m

HDSR0136: 15.1 g/t over 4 m from 24 m, including 47.8 g/t over 1 m

HDSR055: 4.0 g/t over 3 m from 24 m

Mousehollow1.:

MOHR0055: 26.1 g /t over 3 m from 22 m

MOHR0075: 3.3 g/t over 19 m from 0 m

MOHR0078: 8.4 g/t over 4 m from 13 m

MOHR0111: 7.9 g/t over 3 m from 30 m

MOHR0106: 2.8 g/t over 8 m from 49 m

Drillhole intervals are estimated true widths.

Further drilling is planned through the second quarter of 2020 to close-off the recently defined extensions to the Hidden Secret-Mouse Hollow mineralization. Final mine designs will then be completed ahead of near term mining.

Visible Gold mineralization found in surface sample at Hidden Secret

As part of the Company's normal pre-mining procedures, surface samples were collected for a metallurgical test program for the Hidden Secret and Mousehollow projects. When collecting the samples, visible gold was observed in an outcropping quartz vein within the boundary of the proposed Hidden Secret open pit (see Figure 2).

Historical underground workings with high grades at Hidden Secret

A review of records for the Hidden Secret area has revealed the historic "Hidden Secret North" mine where last known mining occurred in 1915.

Multiple historic shafts in the area extend to depths up to 120 metres, with historic records showing grades as high as 210g/t over approximately 0.9m. The potential below these workings is yet to be tested and could provide an opportunity for additional high grade mineralization. A detailed review of previous exploration in the vicinity of the historic workings is in progress.

Historical Database Review – Corona Prospect

As previously announced, RNC is undertaking a review of Historic Mineral Resources and drill results at Higginsville. The Company is presently focused on the Higginsville Central area which is close to existing infrastructure, including the Higginsville mill. The Higginsville Central is defined by near surface gold deposits over 6 km of strike south of the past-producing Trident gold deposit which produced 1.05 Mozs (see Figure 1).

A review of previous exploration work completed by Alacer Gold Corp. ("Alacer") has revealed a number of significant intersections, including the historical discovery of the Corona high grade, laminated quartz vein (the "Corona Prospect") which is located approximately 2.5 km south of the HGO processing plant. The historical discovery hole, VIND047, intersected 658g/t Au over 2.35 m (1.6 m estimated true width). The drill hole intersected a laminated quartz vein with arsenopyrite, galena and abundant free gold mineralization (Alacer Gold Corp. news release dated January, 24, 2012).

The ultra high grade mineralization (see Figure 5) occurs in an area approximately 150 metres to 180 metres below surface, centred around drill holes VIND047, VIND049, VIND076 and VIND092 (Alacer Gold Corp. news release, August 1, 2012). Drill intersections for these holes are listed below (tables showing additional historic results and drill hole locations can be found at the end of this release):

VIND047: 657.9 g/t over 2.3 m downhole from 181.1 m (Estimated true width – 1.6 m)

VIND049: 225.2 g/t over 1.9 m downhole from 201.5 m (Estimated true width – 1.3 m)

VIND076: 60.9 g/t over 2.3 m downhole from 197.2 m (Estimated true width – 1.6 m)

VIND092: 147.0 g/t over 0.6 m downhole from 165.7 m (Estimated true width – 0.4 m)

Historical drilling has shown the gold mineralization to be associated with a steeply east-dipping, north-south striking laminated quartz vein up to 2.0 metres wide (see Figure 5). The vein extends over 300 metres down dip, is continuous in strike over 50 to 100 metres lengths and is part of a more extensive 2 to 10 metre wide shear zone. Historical drilling indicates the ultra high grade mineralization is limited to 25 metres along strike and 90 metres down-dip as part of a more extensive, lower grade laminated quartz vein (Alacer Gold Corp. news release, August 1, 2012).

RNC has identified the Corona prospect as a high priority drill target for 2020 with initial drilling targeting near surface potential, up-dip of historical intersections.

Compliance Statement (JORC 2012 and NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Devlin, Vice-President, VP Exploration & Growth, Salt Lake Mining Pty Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of RNC, a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

At the Higginsville Gold Operation reverse circulation chip sampling was conducted by RNC personnel. Samples are transported to Bureau Veritas Minerals Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie and Perth for preparation and assaying by 40 gram (approx.) fire assay analytical method. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of duplicates, additional blank material and certified standards inserted in the sample stream. Samples are weighed as received, dried and split to less than 3kg then pulverised by LM-5 to ensure a minimum 90% passing at -75µm.

The historical data referenced in this release has been reviewed under the supervision of Stephen Devlin, Vice-President, VP Exploration & Growth, Salt Lake Mining Pty Ltd, a 100% owned subsidiary of RNC, a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, and is supported by relevant historic mineral resource reports which detail the QA/QC procedures used on drill samples and provide analysis of the results of all associated QA/QC samples including blanks, standards (CRM samples), check assays and duplicates. All drilling from 2004 to present followed industry standard practices, with pre-2004 historic drilling not detailed but assumed to be similar to current practices (sources for such historical drill results are identified where applicable above). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and RNC is not treating the historical estimates as a current mineral resource.

About RNC Minerals

RNC is focused on growing gold production and reducing costs at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.4 Mtpa processing plant which is fed at capacity from RNC's underground Beta Hunt mine and open pit Higginsville mine. At Beta Hunt, a robust gold mineral resource and reserve is hosted in multiple gold shears, with gold intersections along a 4 km strike length remaining open in multiple directions. HGO is a highly prospective land package totaling approximately 1,800 square kilometers. In addition, RNC has a 28% interest in a nickel joint venture that owns the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Dumont contains the second largest nickel reserve and ninth largest cobalt reserve in the world. RNC has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value. RNC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol RNX. RNC shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol RNKLF.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of RNC, production guidance and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, Higginsville Gold Operation and Dumont Nickel Project.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of RNC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to RNC's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although RNC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and RNC disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Statement Regarding the Higginsville Mining Operations

A production decision at the Higginsville gold operations was made by previous operators of the mine, prior to the completion of the acquisition of the Higginsville gold operations by RNC and RNC made a decision to continue production subsequent to the acquisition. This decision by RNC to continue production and, to the knowledge of RNC, the prior production decision were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, which include increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Corporation's cash flow and future profitability. Readers are cautioned that there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with such production decisions.

Table 1: Initial Results from 2020 Higginsville Exploration Drilling (February 27, 2020)

Prospect Hole Sub

interval From

(m) To

(m) Downhole

Interval (m) Estimated

True

Width

(m) Au (g/t) Hidden Secret HDSR0055

24.0 27.0 3.0 3.0 4.04 Hidden Secret HDSR0056

17.0 22.0 5.0 5.0 1.53 Hidden Secret HDSR0057

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0058

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0059

30.0 32.0 2.0 2.0 2.45 Hidden Secret HDSR0060

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0061

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0062

18.0 22.0 4.0 4.0 1.85 Hidden Secret HDSR0063

7.0 11.0 4.0 4.0 4.18 Hidden Secret HDSR0064

0.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.25 Hidden Secret HDSR0065

18.0 19.0 1.0 1.0 2.97 Hidden Secret 21.0 22.0 1.0 1.0 1.47 Hidden Secret HDSR0066

6.0 9.0 3.0 3.0 2.72 Hidden Secret 11.0 12.0 1.0 1.0 1.39 Hidden Secret HDSR0067

0.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.99 Hidden Secret HDSR0068

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0069

6.0 7.0 1.0 1.0 1.78 Hidden Secret HDSR0070

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0071

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0072

10.0 12.0 2.0 2.0 1.28 Hidden Secret HDSR0073

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0074

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0075

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0076

22.0 25.0 3.0 3.0 5.18 Hidden Secret HDSR0077

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0078

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0079

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0080

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0081

36.0 38.0 2.0 2.0 2.1 Hidden Secret HDSR0082

32.0 35.0 3.0 3.0 2.73 Hidden Secret HDSR0083

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0084

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0085 Including 17.0 21.0 4.0 4.0 24.79 Hidden Secret 18.0 19.0 1.0 1.0 92.6 Hidden Secret HDSR0086

8.0 11.0 3.0 3.0 5.56 Hidden Secret HDSR0087

17.0 20.0 3.0 3.0 0.84 Hidden Secret HDSR0088

20.0 21.0 1.0 1.0 1.53 Hidden Secret HDSR0089

4.0 5.0 1.0 1.0 1.52 Hidden Secret 7.0 14.0 7.0 7.0 2.75 Hidden Secret HDSR0090

11.0 12.0 1.0 1.0 1.17 Hidden Secret 16.0 17.0 1.0 1.0 2.27 Hidden Secret HDSR0091

14.0 16.0 2.0 2.0 1.42 Hidden Secret HDSR0092

6.0 12.0 6.0 6.0 2.76 Hidden Secret HDSR0093

14.0 15.0 1.0 1.0 2.28 Hidden Secret HDSR0094

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0095

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0096

49.0 55.0 6.0 6.0 2.56 Hidden Secret HDSR0097

42.0 45.0 3.0 3.0 4.91 Hidden Secret 65.0 67.0 2.0 2.0 2.24 Hidden Secret HDSR0098

45.0 52.0 7.0 7.0 6.04 Hidden Secret 49.0 52.0 3.0 3.0 12.24 Hidden Secret HDSR0099

54.0 58.0 4.0 4.0 1.81 Hidden Secret HDSR0100

11.0 12.0 1.0 1.0 1.01 Hidden Secret 53.0 54.0 1.0 1.0 8.87 Hidden Secret 63.0 66.0 3.0 3.0 2.79 Hidden Secret 77.0 82.0 5.0 5.0 2.05 Hidden Secret HDSR0101

49.0 51.0 2.0 2.0 2.81 Hidden Secret HDSR0102

39.0 40.0 1.0 1.0 1.35 Hidden Secret 42.0 43.0 1.0 1.0 1.35 Hidden Secret 66.0 69.0 3.0 3.0 1.85 Hidden Secret HDSR0103

64.0 67.0 3.0 3.0 1.94 Hidden Secret HDSR0104

45.0 46.0 1.0 1.0 1.13 Hidden Secret HDSR0105

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0106

4.0 5.0 1.0 1.0 1.66 Hidden Secret HDSR0107

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0108

27.0 28.0 1.0 1.0 1.9 Hidden Secret HDSR0109

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0110

24.0 25.0 1.0 1.0 4.37 Hidden Secret HDSR0111

24.0 25.0 1.0 1.0 3.6 Hidden Secret HDSR0112

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0113

24.0 25.0 1.0 1.0 1.11 Hidden Secret 26.0 27.0 1.0 1.0 1.38 Hidden Secret HDSR0114

26.0 27.0 1.0 1.0 4.1 Hidden Secret HDSR0115

23.0 24.0 1.0 1.0 1.05 Hidden Secret 31.0 32.0 1.0 1.0 1.88 Hidden Secret HDSR0116

40.0 42.0 2.0 2.0 2.83 Hidden Secret HDSR0117

44.0 45.0 1.0 1.0 1.27 Hidden Secret HDSR0118

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0119

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0120

25.0 26.0 1.0 1.0 1.05 Hidden Secret HDSR0121

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0122

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0123

29.0 31.0 2.0 2.0 3.87 Hidden Secret HDSR0124

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0125

41.0 43.0 2.0 2.0 4.99 Hidden Secret HDSR0126

21.0 22.0 1.0 1.0 1.75 Hidden Secret HDSR0127

30.0 33.0 3.0 3.0 3.53 Hidden Secret HDSR0128

41.0 42.0 1.0 1.0 2.94 Hidden Secret HDSR0129

63.0 67.0 4.0 4.0 3.82 Hidden Secret

73.0 74.0 1.0 1.0 3.33 Hidden Secret HDSR0130

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0131

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0132

27.0 28.0 1.0 1.0 2.54 Hidden Secret HDSR0133

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0134

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0135

12.0 14.0 2.0 2.0 4.51 Hidden Secret HDSR0136 Including 24.0 28.0 4.0 4.0 15.14 Hidden Secret 25.0 26.0 1.0 1.0 47.8 Hidden Secret HDSR0137

34.0 36.0 2.0 2.0 4.53 Hidden Secret HDSR0138

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0139

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0140

13.0 14.0 1.0 1.0 2.64 Hidden Secret HDSR0141

14.0 17.0 3.0 3.0 2.38 Hidden Secret HDSR0142

16.0 18.0 2.0 2.0 4.02 Hidden Secret HDSR0143

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0144

21.0 23.0 2.0 2.0 1.92 Hidden Secret 30.0 31.0 1.0 1.0 3.5 Hidden Secret HDSR0145

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0146

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0147

12.0 14.0 2.0 2.0 6.41 Hidden Secret HDSR0148

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0149

26.0 27.0 1.0 1.0 1.72 Hidden Secret HDSR0150

33.0 35.0 2.0 2.0 3.93 Hidden Secret HDSR0151

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0152

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0153

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0154

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0155

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0156

15.0 16.0 1.0 1.0 1.07 Hidden Secret HDSR0157

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0158

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0159

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0160

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0161

- - - - NSA Hidden Secret HDSR0162

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0051

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0052

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0053

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0054

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0055

22.0 25.0 3.0 3.0 26.12 Mousehollow MOHR0056

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0057

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0058

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0059

29.0 31.0 2.0 2.0 1.66 Mousehollow MOHR0060

19.0 22.0 3.0 3.0 2.28 Mousehollow MOHR0061

12.0 14.0 2.0 2.0 2.02 Mousehollow MOHR0062

8.0 9.0 1.0 1.0 1.28 Mousehollow MOHR0063

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0064

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0065

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0066

21.0 29.0 8.0 8.0 1.33 Mousehollow MOHR0067

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0068

22.0 23.0 1.0 1.0 1.93 Mousehollow MOHR0069

3.0 9.0 6.0 6.0 4.18 Mousehollow 15.0 17.0 2.0 2.0 1.52 Mousehollow 22.0 24.0 2.0 2.0 16.36 Mousehollow MOHR0070

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0071

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0072

12.0 13.0 1.0 1.0 3.5 Mousehollow MOHR0073

13.0 15.0 2.0 2.0 1.55 Mousehollow MOHR0074

0.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.79 Mousehollow 20.0 26.0 6.0 6.0 1.99 Mousehollow MOHR0075

0.0 19.0 19.0 19.0 3.33 Mousehollow MOHR0076

3.0 7.0 4.0 4.0 1.09 Mousehollow MOHR0077

11.0 21.0 10.0 10.0 3.45 Mousehollow MOHR0078

13.0 17.0 4.0 4.0 8.42 Mousehollow MOHR0079

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0080

20.0 25.0 5.0 5.0 1.89 Mousehollow MOHR0081

0.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 14.5 Mousehollow 15.0 17.0 2.0 2.0 5.09 Mousehollow MOHR0082

12.0 14.0 2.0 2.0 3.7 Mousehollow MOHR0083

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0084

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0085

- - - - 0 Mousehollow

28.0 30.0 2.0 2.0 1.06 Mousehollow 35.0 40.0 5.0 5.0 3.68 Mousehollow MOHR0087

23.0 24.0 1.0 1.0 1.03 Mousehollow MOHR0088

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0089

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0090

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0091

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0092

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0093

13.0 14.0 1.0 1.0 1.95 Mousehollow MOHR0094

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0095

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0096

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0097

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0098

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0099

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0100

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0101

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0102

13.0 14.0 1.0 1.0 3.8 Mousehollow MOHR0103

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0104

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0105

- - - - 0 Mousehollow MOHR0106

49.0 57.0 8.0 8.0 2.8 Mousehollow Including 49.0 50.0 1.0 1.0 6.29 Mousehollow Including 53.0 54.0 1.0 1.0 5.33 Mousehollow MOHR0107

32.0 34.0 2.0 2.0 4.36 Mousehollow Including 33.0 34.0 1.0 1.0 5.05 Mousehollow

48.0 49.0 1.0 1.0 5.55 Mousehollow MOHR0108 Including 75.0 78.0 3.0 3.0 3.65 Mousehollow 77.0 78.0 1.0 1.0 5.79 Mousehollow MOHR0109

43.0 44.0 1.0 1.0 4.66 Mousehollow MOHR0110

- - - - NSA Mousehollow MOHR0111 including 24.0 25.0 1.0 1.0 1.62 Mousehollow 30.0 33.0 3.0 3.0 7.88 Mousehollow 30.0 32.0 2.0 2.0 10.59 Mousehollow MOHR0112

17.0 18.0 1.0 1.0 2.19 Mousehollow MOHR0113

7.0 8.0 1.0 1.0 5.1 Mousehollow 19.0 20.0 1.0 1.0 1.26 Mousehollow MOHR0114

1.0 10.0 9.0 9.0 2.13 Mousehollow 12.0 14.0 2.0 2.0 1.43 Mousehollow 18.0 20.0 2.0 2.0 1.73 Mousehollow MOHR0115

11.0 13.0 2.0 2.0 2.91 Mousehollow 16.0 19.0 3.0 3.0 1.07 Mousehollow 21.0 22.0 1.0 1.0 1.07 Mousehollow 26.0 27.0 1.0 1.0 1.3 Mousehollow MOHR0116

42.0 43.0 1.0 1.0 1.21 Mousehollow MOHR0117

- - - - NSA

Note: Reported gold grades > 1g/t Au over

1m

NSA - no significant assay ( all < 1g/t)

Un-cut gold grades

Table 2: Alacer Gold Corp. - Selected Historical Results from high grade Corona Quartz vein, 2012 Drilling

Prospect Hole Sub

interval From

(m) To

(m) Downhole

Interval (m) Estimated

True

Width

(m) Au (g/t) Corona VIND047

181.1 183.5 2.3 1.6 657.90 Corona Including 183.0 183.5 0.4 0.3 773.95 Corona VIND049

201.5 203.4 1.9 1.3 225.20 Corona Including 201.5 202.4 1.0 0.7 422.80 Corona VIND059

136.0 137.0 1.0 0.7 30.21 Corona VIND077

168.2 169.5 1.3 0.9 2.83 Corona VIND090

230.0 231.0 1.1 0.7 8.54 Corona VIND092

165.3 167.3 2.1 1.4 30.60 Corona Including 165.7 166.1 0.4 0.3 147.05

Table 3: Location of Initial Results from 2020 Higginsville Exploration Drilling (February 27, 2020)

Prospect Hole ID MGA

Easting

(m) MGA

Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Azi Dip

(deg) Total

Depth

(m) Hidden Secret HDSR0055 387729 6483200 310 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0056 387719 6483197 310 270 -60 27.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0057 387709 6483197 310 270 -60 21.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0058 387699 6483200 310 270 -60 12.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0059 387807 6483295 313 270 -60 48.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0060 387794 6483295 312 270 -60 42.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0061 387800 6483309 310 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0062 387744 6483240 310 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0063 387730 6483240 309 270 -60 24.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0064 387715 6483240 309 270 -60 12.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0065 387750 6483280 308 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0066 387740 6483280 308 270 -60 30.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0067 387729 6483280 308 270 -60 24.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0068 387720 6483280 307 270 -60 15.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0069 387797 6483310 311 270 -60 24.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0070 387730 6483321 306 270 -60 15.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0071 387825 6483340 307 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0072 387815 6483340 308 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0073 387805 6483340 308 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0074 387795 6483340 308 270 -60 30.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0075 387785 6483340 308 270 -60 24.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0076 387774 6483340 307 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0077 387764 6483340 307 270 -60 12.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0078 387750 6483340 306 270 -60 33.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0079 387740 6483340 306 270 -60 24.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0080 387730 6483340 306 270 -60 12.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0081 387830 6483360 306 270 -60 42.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0082 387819 6483360 306 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0083 387807 6483360 306 270 -60 75.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0084 387799 6483360 306 270 -60 63.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0085 387790 6483360 306 270 -60 82.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0086 387940 6483080 305 270 -60 21.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0087 387920 6483080 306 270 -60 21.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0088 387910 6483080 306 270 -60 21.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0089 387950 6483040 304 270 -60 21.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0090 387930 6483040 305 270 -60 21.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0091 387920 6483040 306 270 -60 21.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0092 387960 6483005 303 270 -60 18.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0093 387940 6483005 304 270 -60 18.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0094 387930 6483005 305 270 -60 18.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0095 387920 6483005 306 270 -60 18.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0096 387790 6483281 313 270 -60 63.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0097 387812 6483280 314 270 -60 75.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0097 387812 6483280 314 270 -60 75.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0098 387783 6483295 312 270 -60 57.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0098 387783 6483295 312 270 -60 57.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0099 387817 6483260 314 270 -60 82.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0100 387814 6483240 313 270 -60 88.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0100 387814 6483240 313 270 -60 88.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0100 387814 6483240 313 270 -60 88.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0100 387814 6483240 313 270 -60 88.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0101 387767 6483220 311 270 -60 72.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0102 387784 6483220 312 270 -60 72.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0102 387784 6483220 312 270 -60 72.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0102 387784 6483220 312 270 -60 72.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0103 387778 6483200 311 270 -60 72.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0104 387791 6483200 311 270 -60 78.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0105 387877 6482877 297 90 -60 78.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0106 387920 6482925 300 90 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0107 387880 6482925 300 90 -60 72.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0108 387900 6483005 305 90 -60 42.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0109 387970 6483040 304 90 -60 12.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0110 387885 6483080 308 90 -60 42.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0111 387866 6483079 309 90 -60 54.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0112 387845 6483079 310 90 -60 72.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0113 387884 6483037 311 90 -60 54.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0113 387884 6483037 311 90 -60 54.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0114 387871 6483033 312 90 -60 54.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0115 387851 6483034 313 90 -60 72.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0115 387851 6483034 313 90 -60 72.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0116 387874 6483005 312 90 -60 60.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0117 387861 6483005 313 90 -60 72.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0118 387843 6482978 311 90 -60 78.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0119 387955 6483119 307 90 -60 18.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0120 387894 6483120 307 90 -60 42.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0121 387875 6483119 308 90 -60 51.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0122 387912 6483159 310 90 -60 27.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0123 387893 6483159 309 90 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0124 387874 6483159 308 90 -60 45.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0125 387853 6483159 309 90 -60 54.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0126 387913 6483195 312 90 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0127 387866 6483196 310 90 -60 48.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0128 387843 6483196 310 90 -60 54.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0129 387839 6483195 310 270 -60 120.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0129 387839 6483195 310 270 -60 120.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0130 387661 6483160 311 270 -60 18.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0131 387680 6483160 310 270 -60 30.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0132 387700 6483160 310 270 -60 42.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0133 387720 6483161 310 270 -60 52.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0134 387769 6483361 305 270 -60 16.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0135 387780 6483361 306 270 -60 21.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0136 387779 6483341 307 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0136 387779 6483341 307 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0137 387790 6483341 308 270 -60 48.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0138 387780 6483380 305 270 -60 12.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0139 387791 6483379 306 270 -60 18.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0140 387800 6483381 306 270 -60 21.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0141 387810 6483381 305 270 -60 24.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0142 387820 6483381 305 270 -60 30.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0143 387829 6483381 305 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0144 387843 6483380 305 270 -60 45.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0144 387843 6483380 305 270 -60 45.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0145 387781 6483400 305 270 -60 12.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0146 387789 6483401 305 270 -60 18.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0147 387800 6483401 305 270 -60 24.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0148 387810 6483400 305 270 -60 24.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0149 387820 6483400 304 270 -60 30.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0150 387830 6483400 305 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0151 387840 6483400 305 270 -60 39.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0152 387776 6483426 304 270 -60 18.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0153 387785 6483425 304 270 -60 21.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0154 387796 6483425 304 270 -60 24.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0155 387805 6483425 304 270 -60 27.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0156 387815 6483425 304 270 -60 30.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0157 387824 6483425 304 270 -60 36.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0158 387835 6483426 304 270 -60 39.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0159 387780 6483460 303 270 -60 39.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0160 387800 6483460 303 270 -60 45.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0161 387820 6483460 303 270 -60 60.0 Hidden Secret HDSR0162 387840 6483460 303 270 -60 72.0 Mousehollow MOHR0051 388200 6482700 293 270 -60 30.0 Mousehollow MOHR0052 388190 6482700 293 270 -60 21.0 Mousehollow MOHR0053 388180 6482700 293 270 -60 15.0 Mousehollow MOHR0054 388170 6482700 294 270 -60 9.0 Mousehollow MOHR0055 388212 6482721 293 270 -60 30.0 Mousehollow MOHR0056 388188 6482721 293 270 -60 18.0 Mousehollow MOHR0057 388180 6482721 294 270 -60 15.0 Mousehollow MOHR0058 388170 6482721 294 270 -60 9.0 Mousehollow MOHR0059 388220 6482736 293 270 -60 38.0 Mousehollow MOHR0060 388210 6482735 294 270 -60 33.0 Mousehollow MOHR0061 388200 6482735 294 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0062 388190 6482735 294 270 -60 21.0 Mousehollow MOHR0063 388180 6482735 294 270 -60 15.0 Mousehollow MOHR0064 388170 6482735 294 270 -60 12.0 Mousehollow MOHR0065 388210 6482806 295 270 -60 54.0 Mousehollow MOHR0066 388185 6482820 295 270 -60 39.0 Mousehollow MOHR0067 388164 6482820 295 270 -60 21.0 Mousehollow MOHR0068 388197 6482760 294 270 -60 39.0 Mousehollow MOHR0069 388175 6482760 294 270 -60 24.0 Mousehollow MOHR0069 388175 6482760 294 270 -60 24.0 Mousehollow MOHR0069 388175 6482760 294 270 -60 24.0 Mousehollow MOHR0070 388156 6482760 295 270 -60 18.0 Mousehollow MOHR0071 388145 6482760 295 270 -60 12.0 Mousehollow MOHR0072 388184 6482780 295 270 -60 30.0 Mousehollow MOHR0073 388175 6482780 295 270 -60 30.0 Mousehollow MOHR0074 388165 6482780 295 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0074 388165 6482780 295 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0075 388155 6482780 295 270 -60 21.0 Mousehollow MOHR0076 388145 6482780 295 270 -60 18.0 Mousehollow MOHR0077 388170 6482808 295 270 -60 24.0 Mousehollow MOHR0078 388165 6482808 295 270 -60 18.0 Mousehollow MOHR0079 388160 6482808 295 270 -60 15.0 Mousehollow MOHR0080 388190 6482855 296 270 -60 33.0 Mousehollow MOHR0081 388185 6482855 296 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0082 388180 6482855 296 270 -60 21.0 Mousehollow MOHR0083 388190 6482880 296 270 -60 21.0 Mousehollow MOHR0084 388185 6482880 296 270 -60 18.0 Mousehollow MOHR0085 388180 6482880 296 270 -60 15.0 Mousehollow MOHR0086 388215 6482890 296 270 -60 45.0 Mousehollow MOHR0086 388215 6482890 296 270 -60 45.0 Mousehollow MOHR0087 388205 6482890 296 270 -60 36.0 Mousehollow MOHR0088 388200 6482900 296 270 -60 33.0 Mousehollow MOHR0089 388195 6482900 296 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0090 388361 6482980 293 270 -60 36.0 Mousehollow MOHR0091 388347 6482980 294 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0092 388284 6483060 296 270 -60 36.0 Mousehollow MOHR0093 388272 6483059 296 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0094 388319 6483103 296 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0095 388306 6483104 296 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0096 388293 6483104 296 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0097 388338 6483196 297 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0098 388325 6483197 298 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0099 388313 6483197 298 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0100 388353 6483300 299 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0101 388340 6483300 299 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0102 388366 6483400 295 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0103 388353 6483400 296 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0104 388341 6483401 296 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0105 388357 6483300 298 270 -60 27.0 Mousehollow MOHR0106 388231 6482857 295 270 -60 66.0 Mousehollow MOHR0106 388231 6482857 295 270 -60 66.0 Mousehollow MOHR0106 388231 6482857 295 270 -60 66.0 Mousehollow MOHR0107 388207 6482822 295 270 -60 60.0 Mousehollow MOHR0107 388207 6482822 295 270 -60 60.0 Mousehollow MOHR0107 388207 6482822 295 270 -60 60.0 Mousehollow MOHR0108 388226 6482822 295 270 -60 78.0 Mousehollow MOHR0108 388226 6482822 295 270 -60 78.0 Mousehollow MOHR0109 388220 6482700 295 270 -60 45.0 Mousehollow MOHR0110 388239 6482699 292 270 -60 66.0 Mousehollow MOHR0111 388222 6482719 293 270 -60 66.0 Mousehollow MOHR0111 388222 6482719 293 270 -60 66.0 Mousehollow MOHR0111 388222 6482719 293 270 -60 66.0 Mousehollow MOHR0112 388233 6482719 293 270 -60 45.0 Mousehollow MOHR0113 388194 6482735 294 270 -60 60.0 Mousehollow MOHR0113 388194 6482735 294 270 -60 60.0 Mousehollow MOHR0114 388151 6482779 295 270 -60 48.0 Mousehollow MOHR0114 388151 6482779 295 270 -60 48.0 Mousehollow MOHR0114 388151 6482779 295 270 -60 48.0 Mousehollow MOHR0115 388160 6482779 295 270 -60 48.0 Mousehollow MOHR0115 388160 6482779 295 270 -60 48.0 Mousehollow MOHR0115 388160 6482779 295 270 -60 48.0 Mousehollow MOHR0115 388160 6482779 295 270 -60 48.0 Mousehollow MOHR0116 388171 6482780 295 270 -60 58.0 Mousehollow MOHR0117 388179 6482780 295 270 -60 66.0

Table 4: Alacer Gold Corp. - Selected Drill holes, 2012 Drilling

Prospect Hole ID MGA

Easting

(m) MGA

Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Azi Dip

(deg) Total

Depth

(m) Corona VIND047 379795 6485981 295 269 -62 1242.5 Corona VIND049 379798 6485981 295 268 -68 261.3 Corona VIND059 379760 6485979 296 270 -69 189.4 Corona VIND076 379817 6485963 295 274 -61 252.3 Corona VIND077 379813 6485963 295 280 -53 219.0 Corona VIND090 379839 6485982 295 267 -60 264.3 Corona VIND092 379793 6485984 296 270 -60 207.2

