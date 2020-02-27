Rudy Wahl recipient of the PDAC 2020 Bill Dennis Award

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 - Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC) (“Plato” or the “Company”), is pleased to congratulate Dr. Rudy Wahl, the recipient of the Bill Dennis Award at the upcoming PDAC 2020.



“I am very pleased that Rudy is the recipient of the 2020 Bill Dennis Award at PDAC,” said Anthony J. Cohen, President & CEO of Plato Gold Corp. “Rudy is a most deserving recipient of this great honour because of his many notable mineral discoveries and his tireless work teaching young people about prospecting and the riches of the mineral discovery and mining industry. Plato is most fortunate to be able to work with Rudy on the well-located Good Hope Niobium Project and, more recently, on our newly optioned Pic River Platinum/Palladium/Rhodium Project, also near Marathon, Ontario,” added Cohen. “We are very excited about the potential of these two exciting properties.”

Dr. Rudy Wahl has made not one, but several significant discoveries in Ontario. A self-taught master of ore deposit models and exploration techniques, he has inspired others to pursue prospecting as a career and generously shared his knowledge of the craft.

Prospecting has long been the lifeblood of mineral exploration, yet the skill often goes unrecognized because discoveries tend to be vended to public companies at the earliest stages of exploration. Known as one of the most productive prospectors in Ontario, Rudy has optioned more than 30 of his properties to companies eager to invest in further exploration. His discoveries represent a diverse range of commodities and deposit types, including gold, uranium, rare earth elements, diamonds and niobium.

Born in Minden, Germany, Rudy spent eight years in the German army where he supervised the repair of military vehicles and tanks. He immigrated to Canada in 1988 and found work as a mechanical shop supervisor at the Dickenson gold mine in Ontario's Red Lake camp. He went on to become the mechanical leader at Barrick Gold's Williams mine near Hemlo and was promoted to a position managing continuous improvement at the operation in 2005.

In his free time, Rudy would take to the bush prospecting, mostly in the relatively unexplored Terrace Bay-Marathon-White River area. By 2008, he was ready to adopt the precarious life of a full-time prospector. Through hard work and unlimited enthusiasm, he beat the odds to achieve success. In 2012, the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA) presented him with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Three years later, he received NWOPA's Bernie Schneiders Discovery of the Year Award for his discovery of niobium-phosphate mineralization in the Prairie Lake carbonatite complex northwest of Marathon. In August 2019, Plato Gold Corp. acquired a 100% interest in the discovery, now called the Good Hope niobium project.

Rudy has contributed his time to the sector by organizing conferences, mentoring students, leading field trips, and fostering relationships with First Nations groups. For his exceptional accomplishments, he received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Science from Lakehead University in Thunder Bay in 2017. A year later, he was elected to NWOPA's Board of Directors, and in 2019 was elected to Vice President.

The Bill Dennis Award, named for a former president of the association, honours an individual or team of explorationists who have accomplished one or both of the following: made a significant mineral discovery; made an important contribution to the prospecting and/or exploration industry.

About Plato Gold Corp.

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with projects in Marathon Ontario, Timmins Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of a total of 254 claims, consisting of 227 Single Cell Mining Claims and 27 Boundary Cell Mining Claims, and covers an area of approximately 5,100 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon Ontario. Plato holds 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium Property.

The Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project consists of a total of 105 claims, consisting of 82 Single Cell Mining Claims and 23 Boundary Cell Mining Claims, and covers an area of approximately 2126 hectares in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, Thunder Bay Mining District, in Ontario.

The Timmins Ontario project includes 4 properties: Guibord, Harker, Holloway and Marriott in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario. Plato holds 50% interest in the Guibord property with the remaining 50% held by Osisko Mining Inc. (“Osisko”). Osisko also holds 80% interest in the Harker property with Plato holding the remaining 20%.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 75% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. (“WMSA”), an Argentina incorporated company. The Lolita Property, held by WMSA, is comprised of a number of contiguous mineral rights totaling 9,672 hectares. Work has advanced on this exploration property to the point that it is drill-ready or ready to be optioned to a partner.

For additional company information, please visit: www.platogold.com.

