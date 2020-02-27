Progress report of Sirios ongoing exploration at Eeyou Istchee James Bay

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2020 - Management of SIRIOS RESSOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to report on the planned and ongoing work on its four (4) gold properties, including its flagship project Cheechoo adjacent to Newmont's Eleonore gold mine in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.



CHEECHOO :

During this current drilling program,six holes have been completed for a total of 1,250 metres of drilling. The first core samples are currently being assayed, and drilling continues with two drill rigs (press release February 12, 2020). In addition, approximately 600 kg of material from the main stripping area, representative of the gold mineralization on the property, were collected for advanced metallurgical testing. The new tests will consist mainly of bottle roll and column leach tests on coarse material to validate the possibility of heap leach extraction.

NISKA and SOLO (Azimut Elmer gold discovery area):

The recently announced high-resolution heli-borne magnetic survey on the Niska and Solo property was successfully completed with a total of 2,589 km of flight lines. The quality of the survey results is considered excellent. A review and compilation of data from the Solo property is underway in preparation for a diamond drilling program scheduled in April on the property. (press releases of February 4 and 11, 2020).

AQUILON:

Sirios’ geologists completed modelling and reinterpreting all geological as well as structural data on the property in 2019. As a result of this work, a 10,000-metre drilling program was recommended. A first phase of 2,000 metres of drilling is planned for March and April of this year.

Sirios at the convention of Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)

The team of Sirios will be present at booth 2910 at the Investor Exchange (South building). The convention will take place from March 1st to 4th at the Toronto Metro Convention Center. All interested parties are invited to come and meet the representatives of Sirios.

About Sirios

Founded in 1995, Sirios Resources develops and explores its own mining exploration projects. Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, over the years, Sirios focuses mainly on its Cheechoo gold deposit while actively exploring the auriferous potential of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay area in Quebec.

