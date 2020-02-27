American Creek Drills Multiple High-Grade Polymetallic Zones Including 3.6m of 19.4 G/t AuEq at Dunwell Project in B.C.'s Golden Triangle

Cardston, February 27, 2020 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") is pleased to report the assays from phase 1 drilling from the 2019 fall drill program that was conducted at the company's 100% owned Dunwell Mine property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

The Dunwell Mine is a high-grade past producing polymetallic mine located just 8km by road from the shipping town of Stewart. This property boasts exceptional logistics and a rich mining history with significant potential for future development. A significant geological feature running through the property is the Portland Canal Fissure Zone. With the recent acquisition of the Glacier Creek claims American Creek now controls 5km of the 6.5km Portland Canal Fissure Zone which contains numerous high-grade polymetallic mineral occurrences including two past producing mines (the Dunwell and Portland Canal). Very little modern exploration has been done on the property. While there is huge potential exploring along the extended reaches of the fissure zone, the initial drill program was designed to test areas near the workings of the Dunwell mine itself.

The initial objective for the drill program was to test the down dip extension of the Dunwell main vein below sub-level 4. The second objective was to test geophysical anomalies from an Induced Polarization (IP) survey conducted later in the fall of 2019. Both of these objectives were successfully accomplished with this drill program.

A total of 20 holes totaling 3,245.9m were completed on the property. The first 14 holes were based on geological and historical data and were successful in encountering veins of high-grade polymetallic mineralization including 20.3 g/t AuEq over 2.7m, 18.4 g/t AuEq over 1.5m, 28.6 g/t AuEq over 0.5m and 24.4 g/t AuEq over 0.5m.

Holes DW19-04 to DW19-08 were drilled to test the down dip of the Dunwell zone below sub-level 4.

g/t DW19-04 86.26 87.26 1.00 2.242 17.8 0.036 0.407 1.000 3.703 DW19-05 21.29 21.64 0.35 9.828 65.8 0.070 2.770 3.280 13.236 DW19-06 26.93 27.73 0.80 1.965 36.5 0.066 0.467 2.190 3.617 DW19-07 26.27 26.77 0.50 2.305 26.7 0.071 0.521 2.670 4.076 DW19-07 82.14 82.79 0.65 3.114 25.6 0.009 0.068 0.694 3.76 DW19-08 26.45 27.13 0.68 3.959 41.0 0.070 0.949 3.710 6.524 DW19-08 89.25 90.17 0.92 1.551 6.7 0.001 0.021 0.050 1.663

*AuEq uses $1,500 gold, $18 silver, $0.88 lead, $0.95 Zinc and $2.5 copper

Results show high-grade hits, including 13.2 g/t AuEq, in this series of holes that traversed from the east southeast to the east. The holes consistently hit two zones, both at the base of dikes at 22 - 26 meters and 83 - 87 meters. These two zones, seen in the five holes, run sub-parallel to the fault the drill pad was located on and trend for some distance to the north.

Hole DW19-09 was drilled to test the north extension of the main zone below level 4. The first breccia below the dike shows up in this hole with a 28.5 g/t AuEq assay and the second with a 18.4 g/t AuEq assay.

g/t DW19-09 27.60 28.05 0.45 13.870 258.0 0.438 15.530 11.040 28.509 DW19-09 143.02 144.52 1.50 7.898 84.9 0.359 0.791 20.250 18.440

Hole DW19-10 was drilled to test below sub-level 4 but further to the southeast from hole DW19-04.

g/t DW19-10 29.00 29.57 0.57 2.785 42.5 0.055 0.713 3.020 4.956 DW19-10 88.71 89.61 0.90 3.535 43.2 0.060 1.480 2.860 5.959 DW19-10 99.13 99.79 0.66 1.707 33.7 0.031 0.285 0.529 2.491

The two breccias below the dikes, seen in holes 7 and 8 are present.

Holes 11 to 13 were drilled to follow up on the results from hole 9. The holes were drilled in a fan where holes 11 and 12 were drilled at a steeper angle to test below hole 9 and hole 13 was drilled at a flatter angle to test above hole 9. Hole 14 was drilled at a 5° rotation to the north of hole 9 to test the width of the structure.

g/t DW19-11 26.82 27.82 1.00 5.601 66.0 0.213 1.700 7.850 10.729 DW19-11 95.63 96.27 0.64 4.408 34.5 0.026 0.363 0.757 5.326 DW19-11 138.45 138.95 0.50 4.026 66.0 0.166 1.070 6.220 8.139 DW19-11 142.24 144.93 2.69 11.346 142.5 0.220 3.197 13.069 20.269 DW19-12 22.17 23.47 1.30 2.851 60.8 0.147 1.844 4.946 6.638 DW19-12 27.05 27.81 0.76 1.562 30.4 0.104 0.647 2.660 3.461 DW19-12 97.49 99.15 1.66 1.546 54.4 0.041 1.060 5.356 4.998 DW19-13 27.55 28.15 0.60 8.110 113.0 0.171 4.630 8.270 15.116 DW19-13 142.87 143.57 0.70 4.486 66.6 0.068 0.710 1.009 6.087 DW19-14 27.43 28.23 0.80 8.924 161.0 0.309 5.120 6.800 16.222 DW19-14 98.32 99.86 1.54 7.692 32.8 0.009 0.207 0.111 8.227 DW19-14 142.75 144.70 1.95 3.720 43.2 0.103 0.755 9.240 8.673 DW19-14 146.88 147.38 0.50 9.403 264.0 0.528 5.210 20.900 24.347

All the holes intersected the breccia below the dike at about 27 meters. Holes 11, 13 and 14 appear to intersect a similar structure to that seen in hole 9. Multiple high-grade intercepts assayed as high as 24.3 g/t AuEq, 20.3 g/t AuEq, 16.3 AuEq, and 15.1 g/t AuEq while the remaining intercepts were still strong.

No modern exploration techniques or technologies have been used on the Dunwell until a cutting edge Induced Polarization (IP) survey took place in late fall of 2019. Only two of the dozens of geophysical anomalies identified in the survey in close proximity to the Dunwell Mine were drill tested in this first phase of drilling.

The last 6 holes (DW19-15 to DW19-19) were drilled to test the extent of a large IP anomaly and were successful in encountering veins of high-grade polymetallic mineralization including 19.4 g/t AuEq over 3.6m, 38.1 g/t AuEq over 0.5m and 28.4 AuEq over 0.4m with the remaining intercepts also containing significant mineralization.

Hole 15 was drilled south into the anomaly and Hole 16 was drilled west into the anomaly with both intersecting a massive sulphide zone. Holes 17 - 19 were drilled in a fan to follow up hole 16. Hole 18 also hit a massive sulphide zone.

g/t DW19-15 100.90 102.08 1.18 8.445 869.0 0.034 0.186 1.265 19.536 DW19-15 152.09 152.59 0.50 32.230 472.0 0.008 0.134 0.372 38.119 DW19-16 45.11 45.81 0.70 11.260 144.0 0.208 6.550 6.010 18.471 DW19-16 75.07 78.68 3.61 8.850 88.8 0.221 1.768 19.514 19.354 DW19-17 no significant results DW19-18 38.79 39.22 0.43 15.300 185.0 2.874 2.870 14.470 28.243 DW19-19 34.87 36.04 1.17 3.332 27.9 0.048 0.986 2.580 5.239 DW19-19 75.71 77.13 1.42 5.255 225.9 0.159 9.298 3.315 13.328

Hole 16 hit a massive sulphide interval at 75 - 78 meters. Hole 20 was drilled to test an IP anomaly along the access road below the second drill pad. One small breccia was intercepted.

g/t DW19-20 121.01 121.45 0.44 1.669 27.5 0.007 0.034 0.082 2.056

CEO and President, Darren Blaney stated: "Our very first drill program has intersected a significant number of high-grade veins in the vicinity of the mine workings confirming our belief in the potential of this project.

The Dunwell is an incredibly prospective property located in the heart of the Golden Triangle. It has everything going for it from amazing logistics to past high-grade production, with all indications being that there is substantive additional ore yet to be mined.

With the recent acquisition of the Glacier Creek Crown Grants we now cover 5km of the heavily mineralized Portland Canal Fissure Zone which runs for 6.5km and is associated with over a dozen high-grade gold and silver showings including two past producing mines. The potential of the property extends far beyond the old workings of the Dunwell Mine. Future exploration will be using the latest technologies to aid us in unlocking that potential."





Image of Dunwell Mine drill core from 2019 program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Property Description and History

Through a series of strategic acquisitions American Creek was able to purchase the past-producing Dunwell Mine as well as several adjoining very prospective properties, combining them into one large land package that encompasses the best gold and silver mineral occurrences and historic workings in the Bear River valley. The amalgamated property spans 2,222 hectares covering the majority of the Portland Canal Fissure Zone, an area first prospected in the late 1800's and hosting some of the earliest producing gold and silver mines in the Stewart area.

The Dunwell project is located 8km northeast of Stewart and is road accessible with the Dunwell Mine adit itself located only 2km from Highway 37A and a major power line. Stewart hosts a deep sea port including ore loading and shipping facilities. Unlike the majority of mineral properties located near Stewart, the Dunwell is located in low mountainous terrain (700 m and lower elevation) with moderate relief. These features allow for year-round work which typically isn't the case for exploration programs conducted in the Stewart region where projects are typically at higher altitude, are accessible only by helicopter, and lack critical infrastructure such as roads and power. The Dunwell project may just have the best logistics of any project in the Golden Triangle.



Dunwell Mine Property Aerial Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

The Dunwell Mine is the most significant mineral occurrence within the Portland Canal Fissure Zone. Production at the Dunwell occurred between 1926 and 1937. From historic reports, it appears that a total of 45,657 tonnes averaging 6.63 g/t gold, 223.91 g/t silver, 1.83% lead, 2.43% zinc and 0.056% copper were produced.

In addition to the Dunwell mine itself, the property package also contains over a dozen other high-grade gold and silver occurrences and historic small-scale gold/silver high-grading operations along a north/south trend that correlates to the fissure zone and major faulting. Some examples of the nine areas that actually produced ore are:

Ben Ali: 4,500 tons at 21.6 g/t gold

Lakeview 60 tons at 4.7 g/t gold, 2,734 g/t silver, and 11.5% lead

Victoria 11 tons at 20.15 g/t gold, 775 g/t silver, 25% lead

Tyee 8.2 tons at 124.4 g/t gold and 4,478.8 g/t silver

George E 12 tons at 13 g/t gold and 3,250 g/t silver, 23.3% lead

Each of these areas were producing during the 1930's when exploration techniques and technology was very primitive. American Creek has already started to use the latest in exploration technology on the property and will continue to do so to unlock the great potential that exists here.

For more information on the Dunwell Mine please click here:

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the Dunwell results in this new release is James A. McCrea, P. Geo., for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. The portfolio includes three Golden Triangle gold/silver properties; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint ventures with Walter Storm/Tudor as well as the 100% owned past-producing Dunwell Mine. Other properties held throughout BC include the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

