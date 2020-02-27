More Positive Drill Results from TriStar Castelo De Sonhos Project

Scottsdale, February 27, 2020 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the "Company" or "TriStar") is pleased to announce additional results from the drilling campaign at its Castelo de Sonhos gold project. This month we have received results for 16 reverse-circulation (RC) drill holes completed in December, (of a planned total of approximately 200 holes). Significant intersections from these drill results include:

20m @ 1.3 g/t from 100-120m in RC-19-399

13m @ 1.1 g/t from 35-48m in RC-19-400

3m @ 9.3 g/t from 39-42m in RC-19-409, includes 1m @ 26.6 g/t from 39-40m

True widths are approximately 90% of the downhole lengths reported above.

"The infill drill program continues to deliver good results," said Nick Appleyard President and CEO. "A core rig is now on site and preparing to do some infill drilling as well as geotechnical work required for the pre-feasibility study. Early in March we will release one (of the two on site) RC rig, which will allow us to keep an RC rig on site for use as the GoldSpot Discoveries work starts to develop targets for exploration upside drilling."

Drilling

TriStar continuously monitors drill results by evaluating whether they meet, fail to meet or exceed expectations from previous nearby drill holes. Of the 16 holes reported here, 12 meet or exceed expectations. Work is underway to optimize the remainder of the drill program based on all of the results obtained to date, with a focus on identifying zones that may potentially be classified as Inferred resources with the projected pit areas. Such areas will receive additional drilling.

Detailed summaries of drill hole locations and significant intervals have been added to the CDS project page of the company website (www.tristargold.com) along with a complete list of all significant intervals for the project.



Figure 1, Drill plan for Esperança South, highlighting locations of drill holes discussed in this press release. Blow-up showing detailed locations of reported drill holes. New holes are drilled vertically to a maximum targeted depth of 120m.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4509/52894_7aea45f034a76971_002full.jpg

Assay methods, Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

All drill hole samples are analyzed using a fire assay analysis of the chips collected from the RC holes. Any sample that returns greater than 0.1 g/t gold is automatically submitted for a duplicate fire assay analysis and the average grade is used. Samples are transported by truck from the site to the ALS preparation lab in Goiania, Brazil, where they are dried, crushed, pulverized and packaged for shipment to the ALS analytical lab in Lima, Peru.

The ALS preparation and analytical labs are accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028, and have internal QA/QC programs for monitoring accuracy and precision. In addition to this, TriStar uses standards, blanks and field duplicates in an external QA/QC program to provide independent monitoring of laboratory analyses.

Qualified Person

R. Mohan Srivastava (P.Geo.), Vice President of TriStar, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release and has approved its disclosure.

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

