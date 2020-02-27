Sphinx Resourcess Results Support the Extension of the Shea Copper-Gold Zone
MONTREAL, February 27, 2020 - Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx") (TSXV:SFX) is pleased to announce channel sampling results from the stripped outcrop on the Shea zone (see press release dated October 16, 2019) and the results of soil geochemistry and induced polarization surveys conducted on the Calumet-Nord property. The Calumet-Nord property is located on Ile-du-Grand-Calumet, in the Pontiac regional county municipality, southwestern Québec (Fig. 1).
Following the press release dated October 16, 2019, Sphinx carried out systematic channel sampling on the Shea stripped outcrop. Samples were collected at systematic one-metre intervals along each channel (Fig. 2). Collected samples were analyzed by Laboratoire Expert Inc. from Rouyn-Noranda (Table 1). Channel sampling results support that the copper-gold zone is 8 to 10 metres wide and can be traced across the entire 95-metre length of the exposed outcrop. This early epigenetic volcanogenic mineralization is disseminated in a "dalmatianite", i.e. a sillimanite-muscovite-potassic feldspar-garnet-biotite schist.
To establish the extent of the polymetallic gold-bearing volcanogenic system on the Calumet-Nord property, Sphinx had 75.9 kilometres of induced polarization surveys done from October to December 2019 (Tshimbalanga, 2020). This geophysical survey revealed a large number of anomalies, particularly under the Shea stripping and along its extensions. These anomalous axes have never been drill-tested; the same can be said of geophysical anomalies detected near polymetallic mineralization in the vicinity of the Lasalle and Cordierite deposits (Fig. 1). In 2019, Sphinx also collected 6,564 soil samples on the Calumet-Nord property. A handheld Niton XRF analyzer was used to detect the geochemical signature of polymetallic mineralization in soils. A
sharply defined copper-gold signature was observed in soils and coincides with induced polarization anomalies in the vicinity of the Shea stripping. This high-priority corridor for an upcoming drilling campaign was traced over a distance of two kilometres toward the former New Calumet mine which produced, from 1944 to 1968, 3.8 million tonnes of mineralized material grading 5.8% zinc, 1.6% lead, 0.3% copper, 65 g/t silver and 0.4 g/t gold. Significant gold-bearing zones (see Fig. 4 in the press release dated October 17, 2019) were left behind in the mine, as the latter ceased operations while the price of gold was still fixed at US$35/ounce.
Following these very positive results, Sphinx is considering a drilling campaign to test the numerous polymetallic volcanogenic targets identified on Calumet-Nord. A significant proportion of the drilling targets are located on lands not subject to agricultural zoning and are thus ready to be drill-tested. For targets located on agricultural lands, prior authorization from the Commission de Protection du Territoire Agricole du Québec (CPTAQ) must be obtained before a drilling campaign can be undertaken.
References:
- Gauthier, M., 2020. Rapport des travaux effectués d'octobre 2018 à octobre 2019 sur la propriété Calumet-Nord de Ressources Tranchemontagne Inc.. Report submitted by Sphinx Resources Ltd. to the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec, 241 pages.
- Tshimbalanga, S.T., 2020. Levé de polarisation provoquée, projet Calumet-Nord, Ile du Grand-Calumet, MRC Pontiac. Report submitted to Sphinx Resources Ltd. by Geosig Inc., 24 pages.
Analytical Protocol
The gold geochemical analysis were performed by pyroanalysis on 30g weighted sample and an atomic absorption finish. The base metal geochemical analysis were performed by atomic absorption after total dissolution in 3 acids, on 0.5g weighted sample. The samples were analysed by Lab Expert Inc. laboratory from Rouyn-Noranda.
Appointment to the Advisory Committee
The members of the Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre-André Viens to the Advisory Committee. Mr. Viens is Director and Vice-President, Finance of CMAC-Thyssen Global Holding Inc., where he is in charge of financing and corporate development. Previously, Mr. Viens worked for Xstrata Nickel at the Koniambo nickel mine and at the Raglan mine as Project Manager, Operational Performance and Corporate Development Engineer respectively. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Viens was Investment Manager for Desjardins Capital de Risque. From 2003 to 2005, he served as an Investment Analyst for Innovatech Régions Ressources.
Mr. Viens holds an MBA, a master's degree in mineral economics (mining engineering department), a bachelor's degree in business administration (Finance) and a bachelor's degree in mining engineering, all from Université Laval. Mr. Viens is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec and is holds the CFA designation.
Qualified Person
This press release was prepared by Michel Gauthier, Ph.D., FSEG, P.Geo., Qualified Person of the Corporation under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Gauthier is also a director of the Corporation.
About Sphinx
Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (gold, silver, palladium and platinum) and base metals (copper, zinc and lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.
TABLE 1:
|
Sample #
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
UTM East
|
UTM North
|
F30551
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
468.5
|
9
|
11
|
100
|
368460.57
|
5064847.38
|
F30552
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
240
|
10
|
11
|
110
|
368460.58
|
5064846.58
|
F30553
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
436
|
10
|
11
|
94
|
368460.53
|
5064845.91
|
F30554
|
6
|
0.3
|
615
|
11
|
11
|
76
|
368460.54
|
5064845.18
|
F30555
|
-5
|
0.3
|
779
|
10
|
13
|
94
|
368460.49
|
5064844.17
|
F30556
|
52
|
2.6
|
6300
|
9
|
12
|
116
|
368460.4
|
5064843.17
|
F30557
|
24
|
1.1
|
2005
|
12
|
17
|
126
|
368460.36
|
5064842.23
|
F30558
|
-5
|
0.5
|
1446
|
9
|
13
|
91
|
368460.28
|
5064841.33
|
F30559
|
11
|
0.8
|
1496
|
10
|
11
|
70
|
368460.26
|
5064840.34
|
F30560
|
-5
|
0.6
|
1087
|
7
|
11
|
51
|
368460.12
|
5064839.34
|
F30561
|
-5
|
0.4
|
1083
|
8
|
10
|
52
|
368460.04
|
5064838.37
|
F30562
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
122
|
8
|
13
|
220
|
368459.91
|
5064837.51
|
F30563
|
-5
|
0.4
|
807
|
9
|
11
|
91.5
|
368463.31
|
5064845.69
|
F30564
|
41
|
1.7
|
4320
|
15
|
13
|
147
|
368463.25
|
5064844.81
|
F30565
|
19
|
0.8
|
2690
|
10
|
12
|
78
|
368463.29
|
5064843.84
|
F30566
|
10
|
0.7
|
1447
|
11
|
11
|
61
|
368463.31
|
5064842.83
|
F30567
|
57
|
1
|
1923
|
10
|
12
|
57
|
368463.35
|
5064841.83
|
F30568
|
60
|
2.5
|
7340
|
9
|
12
|
62
|
368463.51
|
5064840.94
|
F30569
|
5
|
0.4
|
1032
|
8
|
9
|
50
|
368463.71
|
5064839.98
|
F30570
|
20
|
1
|
1880
|
8
|
11
|
78
|
368463.69
|
5064839.07
|
F30571
|
-5
|
0.3
|
453
|
9
|
10
|
88
|
368467.68
|
5064848.42
|
F30572
|
21
|
0.5
|
1312
|
9
|
10
|
68
|
368467.64
|
5064847.5
|
F30573
|
19
|
0.3
|
320
|
11
|
11
|
103
|
368467.45
|
5064846.58
|
F30574
|
9
|
0.9
|
1409
|
9
|
13
|
162
|
368467.27
|
5064845.6
|
F30575
|
104.5
|
1.85
|
7155
|
10
|
15
|
123
|
368467.06
|
5064844.78
|
F30576
|
16
|
0.6
|
1447
|
11
|
13
|
309
|
368466.53
|
5064844.04
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
|
Sample #
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
UTM East
|
UTM North
|
F30577
|
16
|
0.9
|
1691
|
13
|
17
|
162
|
368466.42
|
5064843
|
F30578
|
15
|
1.1
|
1901
|
11
|
14
|
112
|
368466.4
|
5064842.1
|
F30579
|
20
|
1
|
2670
|
10
|
13
|
88
|
368466.35
|
5064841.1
|
F30580
|
60
|
1.7
|
2620
|
8
|
10
|
65
|
368466.32
|
5064840
|
F30581
|
45
|
1
|
2740
|
8
|
11
|
93
|
368466.22
|
5064839.06
|
F30582
|
31
|
0.9
|
2660
|
9
|
10
|
80
|
368466.13
|
5064838.12
|
F30583
|
11
|
0.5
|
1155
|
11
|
12
|
88
|
368469.93
|
5064848
|
F30584
|
-5
|
0.4
|
829
|
9
|
12
|
72
|
368469.86
|
5064846.98
|
F30585
|
494
|
7.6
|
22900
|
13
|
18
|
211
|
368469.78
|
5064846.11
|
F30586
|
49
|
1.2
|
2240
|
7
|
11
|
88
|
368469.61
|
5064845.17
|
F30587
|
8
|
0.65
|
1479
|
9
|
14.5
|
128.5
|
368469.44
|
5064844.19
|
F30588
|
195
|
3.2
|
7295
|
9.5
|
13
|
76
|
368469.28
|
5064843.27
|
F30589
|
26
|
1.9
|
4950
|
10
|
12
|
65
|
368469.18
|
5064842.31
|
F30590
|
-5
|
0.2
|
209
|
11
|
12
|
107
|
368469.07
|
5064841.31
|
F30591
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
151
|
9
|
13
|
168
|
368468.91
|
5064840.28
|
F30592
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
86
|
9
|
10
|
114
|
368468.85
|
5064839.42
|
F30593
|
-5
|
0.3
|
119
|
10
|
12
|
118
|
368468.78
|
5064838.74
|
F30594
|
28
|
0.7
|
1930
|
9
|
11
|
85
|
368473.99
|
5064850.23
|
F30595
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
301
|
12
|
12
|
90
|
368474.02
|
5064849.33
|
F30596
|
5
|
0.4
|
1070
|
11
|
13
|
90
|
368473.98
|
5064848.45
|
F30597
|
16
|
1
|
3110
|
10
|
14
|
213
|
368473.83
|
5064847.61
|
F30598
|
14
|
1
|
3130
|
10
|
17
|
303
|
368473.66
|
5064846.76
|
F30599
|
-5
|
0.4
|
760
|
10
|
20
|
234
|
368473.48
|
5064845.99
|
F30600
|
13
|
0.8
|
1551.5
|
8.5
|
12.5
|
123.5
|
368473.35
|
5064845.04
|
F30601
|
48
|
1.7
|
7270
|
11
|
11
|
36
|
368473.31
|
5064844.16
|
F30602
|
216
|
2.4
|
5330
|
9
|
13
|
69
|
368473.22
|
5064843.24
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
|
Sample #
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
UTM East
|
UTM North
|
F30603
|
60
|
3.5
|
8500
|
9
|
13
|
65
|
368473.12
|
5064842.41
|
F30604
|
73
|
1.9
|
6180
|
15
|
20
|
309
|
368479.86
|
5064847.88
|
F30605
|
15
|
0.3
|
588
|
10
|
14
|
355
|
368479.74
|
5064846.96
|
F30606
|
14
|
0.5
|
1032
|
10
|
13
|
74
|
368479.56
|
5064845.98
|
F30607
|
16
|
0.6
|
1103
|
9
|
11
|
58
|
368479.41
|
5064845.02
|
F30608
|
31
|
2.1
|
5090
|
9
|
13
|
63
|
368479.3
|
5064843.95
|
F30609
|
12
|
1
|
1911
|
9
|
13
|
63
|
368479.15
|
5064842.95
|
F30610
|
-5
|
0.4
|
822
|
9
|
11
|
67
|
368479.01
|
5064842.01
|
F30611
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
237
|
9
|
12
|
100
|
368478.84
|
5064841.01
|
F30612
|
5
|
0.35
|
248.5
|
8
|
11
|
110.5
|
368478.73
|
5064840.02
|
F30613
|
-5
|
0.2
|
111
|
11
|
11
|
112
|
368478.6
|
5064839.08
|
F30614
|
6
|
0.2
|
131
|
9
|
17
|
157
|
368478.61
|
5064837.97
|
F30615
|
21
|
0.7
|
1657
|
12
|
14
|
143
|
368482.49
|
5064848.5
|
F30616
|
12
|
1.2
|
1982
|
9
|
13
|
85
|
368482.39
|
5064847.73
|
F30617
|
-5
|
0.3
|
451
|
10
|
11
|
67
|
368482.32
|
5064846.74
|
F30618
|
-5
|
0.3
|
891
|
10
|
11
|
60
|
368482.28
|
5064845.76
|
F30619
|
27
|
1.5
|
4970
|
10
|
12
|
53
|
368482.1
|
5064844.65
|
F30620
|
32
|
1.7
|
3990
|
10
|
13
|
83
|
368488.41
|
5064848.71
|
F30621
|
6
|
0.2
|
622
|
9
|
10
|
64
|
368488.45
|
5064847.83
|
F30622
|
10
|
-0.2
|
170
|
9
|
10
|
66
|
368488.46
|
5064846.88
|
F30623
|
7
|
0.2
|
325
|
9
|
10
|
70
|
368488.41
|
5064845.79
|
F30624
|
7.5
|
0.3
|
917.5
|
8
|
10.5
|
62.5
|
368488.39
|
5064844.85
|
F30625
|
49
|
1.95
|
6120
|
11
|
13
|
58.5
|
368481.92
|
5064843.52
|
F30626
|
10
|
1
|
1924
|
9
|
12
|
59
|
368481.72
|
5064842.56
|
F30627
|
-5
|
0.6
|
1566
|
9
|
12
|
122
|
368488.39
|
5064843.92
|
F30628
|
36
|
1.8
|
4430
|
8
|
13
|
55
|
368488.47
|
5064843.25
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
|
Sample #
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
UTM East
|
UTM North
|
F30629
|
68
|
1.7
|
5760
|
10
|
11
|
86
|
368490.87
|
5064850.09
|
F30630
|
45
|
1.5
|
3560
|
11
|
12
|
113
|
368491.04
|
5064849.05
|
F30631
|
-5
|
0.5
|
1131
|
10
|
13
|
154
|
368491.26
|
5064848.1
|
F30632
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
211
|
10
|
12
|
84
|
368491.37
|
5064847.22
|
F30633
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
194
|
11
|
13
|
87
|
368491.61
|
5064846.25
|
F30634
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
624
|
11
|
11
|
64
|
368491.83
|
5064845.25
|
F30635
|
-5
|
0.4
|
968
|
11
|
10
|
58
|
368492.07
|
5064844.39
|
F30636
|
11
|
1.2
|
3160
|
11
|
13
|
63
|
368492.25
|
5064843.5
|
F30637
|
46.5
|
1.3
|
2690
|
9.5
|
10
|
44
|
368492.4
|
5064841.48
|
F30638
|
14
|
0.8
|
1924
|
12
|
15
|
66
|
368492.34
|
5064842.51
|
F30639
|
-5
|
0.3
|
749
|
11
|
11
|
88
|
368481.3
|
5064841.5
|
F30640
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
158
|
10
|
13
|
124
|
368481.24
|
5064840.56
|
F30641
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
108
|
11
|
17
|
192
|
368481.24
|
5064839.66
|
F30642
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
480
|
10
|
10
|
69
|
368494.07
|
5064852
|
F30643
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
414
|
11
|
11
|
74
|
368494.24
|
5064851.03
|
F30644
|
7
|
0.6
|
1467
|
10
|
10
|
59
|
368494.4
|
5064850.08
|
F30645
|
26
|
1.5
|
3840
|
11
|
13
|
54
|
368494.48
|
5064849.11
|
F30646
|
24
|
1.3
|
2790
|
11
|
12
|
86
|
368494.7
|
5064848.18
|
F30647
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
221
|
11
|
11
|
75
|
368494.92
|
5064847.21
|
F30648
|
-5
|
0.2
|
460
|
11
|
12
|
70
|
368495.06
|
5064846.37
|
F30649
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
194
|
10.5
|
12
|
88.5
|
368495.16
|
5064845.31
|
F30650
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
307
|
10
|
11
|
74
|
368495.27
|
5064844.61
|
F30651
|
18
|
1.3
|
2530
|
12
|
12
|
50
|
368495.67
|
5064842.97
|
F30652
|
25
|
0.6
|
1250
|
10
|
12
|
234
|
368496.08
|
5064841.95
|
F30653
|
53
|
2.3
|
8690
|
13
|
16
|
154
|
368496.36
|
5064841.08
|
F30654
|
22
|
-0.2
|
584
|
9
|
9
|
58
|
368498.05
|
5064852.31
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
|
Sample #
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
UTM East
|
UTM North
|
F30655
|
11
|
0.2
|
1024
|
11
|
10
|
70
|
368498.06
|
5064851.41
|
F30656
|
11
|
0.3
|
1619
|
9
|
10
|
62
|
368498.08
|
5064850.38
|
F30657
|
-5
|
0.3
|
755
|
11
|
10
|
52
|
368498.15
|
5064849.37
|
F30658
|
46
|
2.1
|
5160
|
10
|
13
|
86
|
368498.22
|
5064848.31
|
F30659
|
-5
|
0.4
|
557
|
11
|
15
|
198
|
368498.23
|
5064847.35
|
F30660
|
5
|
0.3
|
653
|
10
|
12
|
77
|
368498.34
|
5064846.33
|
F30661
|
-5
|
0.35
|
901
|
10
|
10.5
|
67.5
|
368498.77
|
5064845.35
|
F30665
|
-5
|
0.3
|
1312
|
9
|
12
|
104
|
368508.5
|
5064843.84
|
F30666
|
28
|
1.8
|
4100
|
9
|
11
|
85
|
368508.2
|
5064842.6
|
F30667
|
25
|
1.2
|
2840
|
9
|
17
|
184
|
368511.42
|
5064843.93
|
F30668
|
64
|
1.5
|
3150
|
8
|
16
|
65
|
368511.33
|
5064843
|
F30669
|
-5
|
0.4
|
726
|
7
|
12
|
35
|
368511.16
|
5064841.99
|
F30670
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
527
|
10
|
30
|
322
|
368514.56
|
5064845.41
|
F30671
|
644
|
2
|
5730
|
8
|
20
|
160
|
368514.5
|
5064844.5
|
F30672
|
26
|
1.4
|
2880
|
10
|
13
|
74
|
368514.33
|
5064843.46
|
F30673
|
14
|
-0.2
|
709
|
8
|
8
|
54
|
368519.1
|
5064848.01
|
F30674
|
40.5
|
1.35
|
5010
|
11
|
10.5
|
96.5
|
368518.78
|
5064847.07
|
F30675
|
47
|
1.3
|
3230
|
9
|
13
|
85
|
368518.39
|
5064845.99
|
F30676
|
12
|
0.5
|
1095
|
7
|
11
|
53
|
368518.17
|
5064844.99
|
F30677
|
22
|
0.8
|
1546
|
8
|
17
|
213
|
368517.94
|
5064844.02
|
F30678
|
108
|
2.6
|
5900
|
11
|
14
|
278
|
368517.76
|
5064843.16
|
F30679
|
190
|
2.8
|
9070
|
8
|
11
|
60
|
368517.57
|
5064842.13
|
F30680
|
44
|
1.8
|
6290
|
9
|
8
|
50
|
368517.2
|
5064841.25
|
F30681
|
-5
|
0.2
|
890
|
8
|
7
|
41
|
368517.05
|
5064840.3
|
F30682
|
45
|
1.8
|
6160
|
11
|
11
|
68
|
368516.99
|
5064839.29
|
F30683
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
597
|
9
|
11
|
76
|
368516.9
|
5064838.04
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
|
Sample #
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
UTM East
|
UTM North
|
F30684
|
85
|
1.2
|
4210
|
13
|
17
|
127
|
368522.3
|
5064848.95
|
F30685
|
7
|
0.6
|
1079
|
8
|
9
|
49
|
368522.38
|
5064848.12
|
F30686
|
-5
|
0.7
|
1794
|
12
|
15.5
|
93.5
|
368522.46
|
5064847.12
|
F30687
|
-5
|
0.8
|
1492
|
9
|
32
|
427
|
368522.48
|
5064846.14
|
F30688
|
-5
|
0.4
|
763
|
9
|
32
|
572
|
368522.45
|
5064845.34
|
F30689
|
-5
|
0.4
|
1397
|
9
|
14
|
48
|
368522.46
|
5064844.74
|
F30690
|
162
|
2.3
|
7010
|
11
|
17
|
69
|
368522.35
|
5064844.04
|
F30691
|
27
|
1.6
|
3700
|
8
|
14
|
61
|
368522.24
|
5064843.18
|
F30692
|
-5
|
0.6
|
1257
|
7
|
12
|
116
|
368522.21
|
5064842.18
|
F30693
|
-5
|
0.2
|
814
|
8
|
12
|
68
|
368522.26
|
5064841.43
|
F30694
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
197
|
10
|
11
|
66
|
368522.17
|
5064840.74
|
F30695
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
713
|
10
|
15
|
134
|
368522.08
|
5064839.78
|
F30696
|
6
|
0.6
|
1450
|
10
|
17
|
122
|
368525.67
|
5064847.03
|
F30697
|
86
|
0.4
|
1199
|
12
|
17
|
126
|
368525.61
|
5064846.04
|
F30698
|
21
|
0.5
|
1494
|
10
|
18
|
108.5
|
368525.59
|
5064845.06
|
F30699
|
43
|
2.15
|
6425
|
15.5
|
21
|
299
|
368525.51
|
5064844.09
|
F30700
|
178
|
2.6
|
5840
|
12
|
10
|
148
|
368525.36
|
5064843.12
|
F30701
|
82
|
2.5
|
3610
|
11
|
9
|
96
|
368525.3
|
5064842.16
|
F30702
|
5
|
0.9
|
1789
|
10
|
9
|
200
|
368525.36
|
5064841.1
|
F30703
|
-5
|
0.8
|
1598
|
11
|
12
|
116
|
368525.47
|
5064840.09
|
F30704
|
41
|
2.3
|
6400
|
14
|
13
|
130
|
368528.15
|
5064848.41
|
F30705
|
17
|
2.2
|
4170
|
11
|
12
|
113
|
368527.88
|
5064847.49
|
F30706
|
14
|
0.3
|
448
|
9
|
5
|
57
|
368527.66
|
5064846.55
|
F30707
|
-5
|
0.2
|
268
|
7
|
7
|
31
|
368527.56
|
5064845.51
|
F30708
|
-5
|
0.4
|
548
|
13
|
10
|
73
|
368527.52
|
5064844.58
|
F30709
|
14
|
1.2
|
4160
|
12
|
15
|
83
|
368527.49
|
5064843.67
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
|
Sample #
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
UTM East
|
UTM North
|
F30710
|
20
|
1
|
1860
|
12
|
9
|
83
|
368527.32
|
5064842.68
|
F30711
|
5
|
0.35
|
488
|
6
|
2.5
|
16
|
368527.4
|
5064841.72
|
F30712
|
5
|
0.5
|
1020
|
10
|
8
|
149
|
368527.38
|
5064840.79
|
F30713
|
-5
|
0.4
|
718
|
9
|
9
|
139
|
368527.41
|
5064840.1
|
F30714
|
-5
|
0.3
|
856
|
11
|
9
|
108
|
368531.51
|
5064848.09
|
F30715
|
99
|
2.6
|
5880
|
13
|
16
|
747
|
368531.48
|
5064847.12
|
F30716
|
-5
|
0.7
|
1085
|
8
|
13
|
204
|
368531.41
|
5064846.03
|
F30717
|
-5
|
0.5
|
1164
|
9
|
13
|
101
|
368531.34
|
5064845.14
|
F30718
|
13
|
0.8
|
1751
|
12
|
14
|
148
|
368531.29
|
5064844.11
|
F30719
|
-5
|
0.6
|
774
|
9
|
10
|
69
|
368531.15
|
5064843.21
|
F30720
|
5
|
0.3
|
487
|
10
|
10
|
88
|
368531
|
5064842.15
|
F30721
|
22
|
1.4
|
4330
|
10
|
11
|
113
|
368533.69
|
5064847.82
|
F30722
|
48
|
1.5
|
4410
|
10
|
8
|
130
|
368533.7
|
5064846.86
|
F30723
|
7
|
0.4
|
479.5
|
6
|
-2
|
11.5
|
368533.8
|
5064846
|
F30724
|
43
|
1.3
|
2670
|
8
|
6
|
50
|
368533.62
|
5064845.12
|
F30726
|
23
|
1.1
|
1503
|
11
|
8
|
56
|
368533.52
|
5064844.07
|
F30727
|
148
|
3.3
|
12600
|
13
|
13
|
160
|
368533.43
|
5064843.13
|
F30728
|
118
|
1.8
|
8050
|
12
|
9
|
119
|
368533.09
|
5064841.98
|
F30736
|
17.5
|
0.65
|
1629
|
12.5
|
13
|
53
|
368496.59
|
5064840.08
|
F30737
|
37
|
1.9
|
5630
|
12
|
13
|
52
|
368496.68
|
5064839.08
|
F30738
|
18
|
0.7
|
1617
|
12
|
13
|
66
|
368496.73
|
5064838.09
|
F30739
|
15
|
0.6
|
1266
|
12
|
13
|
74
|
368496.65
|
5064837.31
|
F30740
|
6
|
0.3
|
290
|
12
|
15
|
98
|
368496.6
|
5064836.61
|
F30741
|
-5
|
0.2
|
383
|
12
|
14
|
89
|
368496.55
|
5064835.84
|
F30742
|
5
|
0.3
|
1358
|
12
|
12
|
69
|
368496.54
|
5064835.26
|
F30743
|
11
|
-0.2
|
293
|
14
|
16
|
95
|
368496.32
|
5064834.49
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
|
Sample #
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
UTM East
|
UTM North
|
F30744
|
-5
|
0.4
|
925
|
11
|
10
|
39
|
368506.65
|
5064843.2
|
F30745
|
-5
|
0.6
|
1304
|
13
|
14
|
55
|
368506.56
|
5064842.04
|
F30746
|
74
|
1.9
|
5420
|
12
|
14
|
60
|
368506.68
|
5064840.98
|
F30747
|
7
|
0.4
|
1202
|
14
|
14
|
64
|
368506.76
|
5064839.86
|
F30748
|
5
|
-0.2
|
826.5
|
10
|
13
|
51.5
|
368506.92
|
5064838.6
|
F30749
|
6
|
0.5
|
1105
|
11
|
12
|
61
|
368507.1
|
5064837.28
|
F30755
|
15
|
0.7
|
1651
|
8
|
13
|
46
|
368508.38
|
5064841.39
|
F30756
|
-5
|
0.3
|
1055
|
9
|
14
|
104
|
368508.61
|
5064840.2
|
F30757
|
19
|
-0.2
|
687
|
9
|
11
|
69
|
368508.72
|
5064839.14
|
F30758
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
582
|
10
|
13
|
66
|
368508.7
|
5064838.24
|
F30759
|
24
|
0.6
|
1507
|
11
|
13
|
47
|
368511.27
|
5064840.94
|
F30760
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
676
|
8
|
13
|
45
|
368511.09
|
5064839.97
|
F30761
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
501
|
10
|
13
|
59
|
368511.01
|
5064839.03
|
F30762
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
430
|
12.5
|
16
|
66.5
|
368510.91
|
5064837.95
|
F30763
|
49
|
1.9
|
6270
|
11
|
12
|
54
|
368514.09
|
5064842.62
|
F30764
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
985
|
10
|
13
|
69
|
368513.99
|
5064841.64
|
F30765
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
525
|
11
|
12
|
88
|
368513.88
|
5064840.83
|
F30766
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
370
|
9
|
12
|
58
|
368513.7
|
5064839.92
|
F30767
|
12
|
0.7
|
3020
|
11
|
15
|
85
|
368513.59
|
5064838.99
|
F30768
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
280
|
10
|
11
|
61
|
368513.62
|
5064837.99
|
F30770
|
-5
|
-0.2
|
262
|
9
|
12
|
66
|
368513.52
|
5064836.98
