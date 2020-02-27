MONTREAL, February 27, 2020 - Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx") (TSXV:SFX) is pleased to announce channel sampling results from the stripped outcrop on the Shea zone (see press release dated October 16, 2019) and the results of soil geochemistry and induced polarization surveys conducted on the Calumet-Nord property. The Calumet-Nord property is located on Ile-du-Grand-Calumet, in the Pontiac regional county municipality, southwestern Québec (Fig. 1).

Following the press release dated October 16, 2019, Sphinx carried out systematic channel sampling on the Shea stripped outcrop. Samples were collected at systematic one-metre intervals along each channel (Fig. 2). Collected samples were analyzed by Laboratoire Expert Inc. from Rouyn-Noranda (Table 1). Channel sampling results support that the copper-gold zone is 8 to 10 metres wide and can be traced across the entire 95-metre length of the exposed outcrop. This early epigenetic volcanogenic mineralization is disseminated in a "dalmatianite", i.e. a sillimanite-muscovite-potassic feldspar-garnet-biotite schist.

To establish the extent of the polymetallic gold-bearing volcanogenic system on the Calumet-Nord property, Sphinx had 75.9 kilometres of induced polarization surveys done from October to December 2019 (Tshimbalanga, 2020). This geophysical survey revealed a large number of anomalies, particularly under the Shea stripping and along its extensions. These anomalous axes have never been drill-tested; the same can be said of geophysical anomalies detected near polymetallic mineralization in the vicinity of the Lasalle and Cordierite deposits (Fig. 1). In 2019, Sphinx also collected 6,564 soil samples on the Calumet-Nord property. A handheld Niton XRF analyzer was used to detect the geochemical signature of polymetallic mineralization in soils. A

sharply defined copper-gold signature was observed in soils and coincides with induced polarization anomalies in the vicinity of the Shea stripping. This high-priority corridor for an upcoming drilling campaign was traced over a distance of two kilometres toward the former New Calumet mine which produced, from 1944 to 1968, 3.8 million tonnes of mineralized material grading 5.8% zinc, 1.6% lead, 0.3% copper, 65 g/t silver and 0.4 g/t gold. Significant gold-bearing zones (see Fig. 4 in the press release dated October 17, 2019) were left behind in the mine, as the latter ceased operations while the price of gold was still fixed at US$35/ounce.

Following these very positive results, Sphinx is considering a drilling campaign to test the numerous polymetallic volcanogenic targets identified on Calumet-Nord. A significant proportion of the drilling targets are located on lands not subject to agricultural zoning and are thus ready to be drill-tested. For targets located on agricultural lands, prior authorization from the Commission de Protection du Territoire Agricole du Québec (CPTAQ) must be obtained before a drilling campaign can be undertaken.

References:

Gauthier, M., 2020. Rapport des travaux effectués d'octobre 2018 à octobre 2019 sur la propriété Calumet-Nord de Ressources Tranchemontagne Inc.. Report submitted by Sphinx Resources Ltd. to the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec, 241 pages.

Tshimbalanga, S.T., 2020. Levé de polarisation provoquée, projet Calumet-Nord, Ile du Grand-Calumet, MRC Pontiac. Report submitted to Sphinx Resources Ltd. by Geosig Inc., 24 pages.

Analytical Protocol

The gold geochemical analysis were performed by pyroanalysis on 30g weighted sample and an atomic absorption finish. The base metal geochemical analysis were performed by atomic absorption after total dissolution in 3 acids, on 0.5g weighted sample. The samples were analysed by Lab Expert Inc. laboratory from Rouyn-Noranda.

Appointment to the Advisory Committee

The members of the Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre-André Viens to the Advisory Committee. Mr. Viens is Director and Vice-President, Finance of CMAC-Thyssen Global Holding Inc., where he is in charge of financing and corporate development. Previously, Mr. Viens worked for Xstrata Nickel at the Koniambo nickel mine and at the Raglan mine as Project Manager, Operational Performance and Corporate Development Engineer respectively. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Viens was Investment Manager for Desjardins Capital de Risque. From 2003 to 2005, he served as an Investment Analyst for Innovatech Régions Ressources.

Mr. Viens holds an MBA, a master's degree in mineral economics (mining engineering department), a bachelor's degree in business administration (Finance) and a bachelor's degree in mining engineering, all from Université Laval. Mr. Viens is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec and is holds the CFA designation.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Michel Gauthier, Ph.D., FSEG, P.Geo., Qualified Person of the Corporation under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Gauthier is also a director of the Corporation.

About Sphinx

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (gold, silver, palladium and platinum) and base metals (copper, zinc and lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

TABLE 1:

Sample # Au

PPB Ag

PPM Cu

PPM Ni

PPM Pb

PPM Zn

PPM UTM East

(N83Z18) UTM North

(N83Z18) F30551 -5 -0.2 468.5 9 11 100 368460.57 5064847.38 F30552 -5 -0.2 240 10 11 110 368460.58 5064846.58 F30553 -5 -0.2 436 10 11 94 368460.53 5064845.91 F30554 6 0.3 615 11 11 76 368460.54 5064845.18 F30555 -5 0.3 779 10 13 94 368460.49 5064844.17 F30556 52 2.6 6300 9 12 116 368460.4 5064843.17 F30557 24 1.1 2005 12 17 126 368460.36 5064842.23 F30558 -5 0.5 1446 9 13 91 368460.28 5064841.33 F30559 11 0.8 1496 10 11 70 368460.26 5064840.34 F30560 -5 0.6 1087 7 11 51 368460.12 5064839.34 F30561 -5 0.4 1083 8 10 52 368460.04 5064838.37 F30562 -5 -0.2 122 8 13 220 368459.91 5064837.51 F30563 -5 0.4 807 9 11 91.5 368463.31 5064845.69 F30564 41 1.7 4320 15 13 147 368463.25 5064844.81 F30565 19 0.8 2690 10 12 78 368463.29 5064843.84 F30566 10 0.7 1447 11 11 61 368463.31 5064842.83 F30567 57 1 1923 10 12 57 368463.35 5064841.83 F30568 60 2.5 7340 9 12 62 368463.51 5064840.94 F30569 5 0.4 1032 8 9 50 368463.71 5064839.98 F30570 20 1 1880 8 11 78 368463.69 5064839.07 F30571 -5 0.3 453 9 10 88 368467.68 5064848.42 F30572 21 0.5 1312 9 10 68 368467.64 5064847.5 F30573 19 0.3 320 11 11 103 368467.45 5064846.58 F30574 9 0.9 1409 9 13 162 368467.27 5064845.6 F30575 104.5 1.85 7155 10 15 123 368467.06 5064844.78 F30576 16 0.6 1447 11 13 309 368466.53 5064844.04

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):

Sample # Au

PPB Ag

PPM Cu

PPM Ni

PPM Pb

PPM Zn

PPM UTM East

(N83Z18) UTM North

(N83Z18) F30577 16 0.9 1691 13 17 162 368466.42 5064843 F30578 15 1.1 1901 11 14 112 368466.4 5064842.1 F30579 20 1 2670 10 13 88 368466.35 5064841.1 F30580 60 1.7 2620 8 10 65 368466.32 5064840 F30581 45 1 2740 8 11 93 368466.22 5064839.06 F30582 31 0.9 2660 9 10 80 368466.13 5064838.12 F30583 11 0.5 1155 11 12 88 368469.93 5064848 F30584 -5 0.4 829 9 12 72 368469.86 5064846.98 F30585 494 7.6 22900 13 18 211 368469.78 5064846.11 F30586 49 1.2 2240 7 11 88 368469.61 5064845.17 F30587 8 0.65 1479 9 14.5 128.5 368469.44 5064844.19 F30588 195 3.2 7295 9.5 13 76 368469.28 5064843.27 F30589 26 1.9 4950 10 12 65 368469.18 5064842.31 F30590 -5 0.2 209 11 12 107 368469.07 5064841.31 F30591 -5 -0.2 151 9 13 168 368468.91 5064840.28 F30592 -5 -0.2 86 9 10 114 368468.85 5064839.42 F30593 -5 0.3 119 10 12 118 368468.78 5064838.74 F30594 28 0.7 1930 9 11 85 368473.99 5064850.23 F30595 -5 -0.2 301 12 12 90 368474.02 5064849.33 F30596 5 0.4 1070 11 13 90 368473.98 5064848.45 F30597 16 1 3110 10 14 213 368473.83 5064847.61 F30598 14 1 3130 10 17 303 368473.66 5064846.76 F30599 -5 0.4 760 10 20 234 368473.48 5064845.99 F30600 13 0.8 1551.5 8.5 12.5 123.5 368473.35 5064845.04 F30601 48 1.7 7270 11 11 36 368473.31 5064844.16 F30602 216 2.4 5330 9 13 69 368473.22 5064843.24

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):

Sample # Au

PPB Ag

PPM Cu

PPM Ni

PPM Pb

PPM Zn

PPM UTM East

(N83Z18) UTM North

(N83Z18) F30603 60 3.5 8500 9 13 65 368473.12 5064842.41 F30604 73 1.9 6180 15 20 309 368479.86 5064847.88 F30605 15 0.3 588 10 14 355 368479.74 5064846.96 F30606 14 0.5 1032 10 13 74 368479.56 5064845.98 F30607 16 0.6 1103 9 11 58 368479.41 5064845.02 F30608 31 2.1 5090 9 13 63 368479.3 5064843.95 F30609 12 1 1911 9 13 63 368479.15 5064842.95 F30610 -5 0.4 822 9 11 67 368479.01 5064842.01 F30611 -5 -0.2 237 9 12 100 368478.84 5064841.01 F30612 5 0.35 248.5 8 11 110.5 368478.73 5064840.02 F30613 -5 0.2 111 11 11 112 368478.6 5064839.08 F30614 6 0.2 131 9 17 157 368478.61 5064837.97 F30615 21 0.7 1657 12 14 143 368482.49 5064848.5 F30616 12 1.2 1982 9 13 85 368482.39 5064847.73 F30617 -5 0.3 451 10 11 67 368482.32 5064846.74 F30618 -5 0.3 891 10 11 60 368482.28 5064845.76 F30619 27 1.5 4970 10 12 53 368482.1 5064844.65 F30620 32 1.7 3990 10 13 83 368488.41 5064848.71 F30621 6 0.2 622 9 10 64 368488.45 5064847.83 F30622 10 -0.2 170 9 10 66 368488.46 5064846.88 F30623 7 0.2 325 9 10 70 368488.41 5064845.79 F30624 7.5 0.3 917.5 8 10.5 62.5 368488.39 5064844.85 F30625 49 1.95 6120 11 13 58.5 368481.92 5064843.52 F30626 10 1 1924 9 12 59 368481.72 5064842.56 F30627 -5 0.6 1566 9 12 122 368488.39 5064843.92 F30628 36 1.8 4430 8 13 55 368488.47 5064843.25

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):

Sample # Au

PPB Ag

PPM Cu

PPM Ni

PPM Pb

PPM Zn

PPM UTM East

(N83Z18) UTM North

(N83Z18) F30629 68 1.7 5760 10 11 86 368490.87 5064850.09 F30630 45 1.5 3560 11 12 113 368491.04 5064849.05 F30631 -5 0.5 1131 10 13 154 368491.26 5064848.1 F30632 -5 -0.2 211 10 12 84 368491.37 5064847.22 F30633 -5 -0.2 194 11 13 87 368491.61 5064846.25 F30634 -5 -0.2 624 11 11 64 368491.83 5064845.25 F30635 -5 0.4 968 11 10 58 368492.07 5064844.39 F30636 11 1.2 3160 11 13 63 368492.25 5064843.5 F30637 46.5 1.3 2690 9.5 10 44 368492.4 5064841.48 F30638 14 0.8 1924 12 15 66 368492.34 5064842.51 F30639 -5 0.3 749 11 11 88 368481.3 5064841.5 F30640 -5 -0.2 158 10 13 124 368481.24 5064840.56 F30641 -5 -0.2 108 11 17 192 368481.24 5064839.66 F30642 -5 -0.2 480 10 10 69 368494.07 5064852 F30643 -5 -0.2 414 11 11 74 368494.24 5064851.03 F30644 7 0.6 1467 10 10 59 368494.4 5064850.08 F30645 26 1.5 3840 11 13 54 368494.48 5064849.11 F30646 24 1.3 2790 11 12 86 368494.7 5064848.18 F30647 -5 -0.2 221 11 11 75 368494.92 5064847.21 F30648 -5 0.2 460 11 12 70 368495.06 5064846.37 F30649 -5 -0.2 194 10.5 12 88.5 368495.16 5064845.31 F30650 -5 -0.2 307 10 11 74 368495.27 5064844.61 F30651 18 1.3 2530 12 12 50 368495.67 5064842.97 F30652 25 0.6 1250 10 12 234 368496.08 5064841.95 F30653 53 2.3 8690 13 16 154 368496.36 5064841.08 F30654 22 -0.2 584 9 9 58 368498.05 5064852.31

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):

Sample # Au

PPB Ag

PPM Cu

PPM Ni

PPM Pb

PPM Zn

PPM UTM East

(N83Z18) UTM North

(N83Z18) F30655 11 0.2 1024 11 10 70 368498.06 5064851.41 F30656 11 0.3 1619 9 10 62 368498.08 5064850.38 F30657 -5 0.3 755 11 10 52 368498.15 5064849.37 F30658 46 2.1 5160 10 13 86 368498.22 5064848.31 F30659 -5 0.4 557 11 15 198 368498.23 5064847.35 F30660 5 0.3 653 10 12 77 368498.34 5064846.33 F30661 -5 0.35 901 10 10.5 67.5 368498.77 5064845.35 F30665 -5 0.3 1312 9 12 104 368508.5 5064843.84 F30666 28 1.8 4100 9 11 85 368508.2 5064842.6 F30667 25 1.2 2840 9 17 184 368511.42 5064843.93 F30668 64 1.5 3150 8 16 65 368511.33 5064843 F30669 -5 0.4 726 7 12 35 368511.16 5064841.99 F30670 -5 -0.2 527 10 30 322 368514.56 5064845.41 F30671 644 2 5730 8 20 160 368514.5 5064844.5 F30672 26 1.4 2880 10 13 74 368514.33 5064843.46 F30673 14 -0.2 709 8 8 54 368519.1 5064848.01 F30674 40.5 1.35 5010 11 10.5 96.5 368518.78 5064847.07 F30675 47 1.3 3230 9 13 85 368518.39 5064845.99 F30676 12 0.5 1095 7 11 53 368518.17 5064844.99 F30677 22 0.8 1546 8 17 213 368517.94 5064844.02 F30678 108 2.6 5900 11 14 278 368517.76 5064843.16 F30679 190 2.8 9070 8 11 60 368517.57 5064842.13 F30680 44 1.8 6290 9 8 50 368517.2 5064841.25 F30681 -5 0.2 890 8 7 41 368517.05 5064840.3 F30682 45 1.8 6160 11 11 68 368516.99 5064839.29 F30683 -5 -0.2 597 9 11 76 368516.9 5064838.04

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):

Sample # Au

PPB Ag

PPM Cu

PPM Ni

PPM Pb

PPM Zn

PPM UTM East

(N83Z18) UTM North

(N83Z18) F30684 85 1.2 4210 13 17 127 368522.3 5064848.95 F30685 7 0.6 1079 8 9 49 368522.38 5064848.12 F30686 -5 0.7 1794 12 15.5 93.5 368522.46 5064847.12 F30687 -5 0.8 1492 9 32 427 368522.48 5064846.14 F30688 -5 0.4 763 9 32 572 368522.45 5064845.34 F30689 -5 0.4 1397 9 14 48 368522.46 5064844.74 F30690 162 2.3 7010 11 17 69 368522.35 5064844.04 F30691 27 1.6 3700 8 14 61 368522.24 5064843.18 F30692 -5 0.6 1257 7 12 116 368522.21 5064842.18 F30693 -5 0.2 814 8 12 68 368522.26 5064841.43 F30694 -5 -0.2 197 10 11 66 368522.17 5064840.74 F30695 -5 -0.2 713 10 15 134 368522.08 5064839.78 F30696 6 0.6 1450 10 17 122 368525.67 5064847.03 F30697 86 0.4 1199 12 17 126 368525.61 5064846.04 F30698 21 0.5 1494 10 18 108.5 368525.59 5064845.06 F30699 43 2.15 6425 15.5 21 299 368525.51 5064844.09 F30700 178 2.6 5840 12 10 148 368525.36 5064843.12 F30701 82 2.5 3610 11 9 96 368525.3 5064842.16 F30702 5 0.9 1789 10 9 200 368525.36 5064841.1 F30703 -5 0.8 1598 11 12 116 368525.47 5064840.09 F30704 41 2.3 6400 14 13 130 368528.15 5064848.41 F30705 17 2.2 4170 11 12 113 368527.88 5064847.49 F30706 14 0.3 448 9 5 57 368527.66 5064846.55 F30707 -5 0.2 268 7 7 31 368527.56 5064845.51 F30708 -5 0.4 548 13 10 73 368527.52 5064844.58 F30709 14 1.2 4160 12 15 83 368527.49 5064843.67

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):

Sample # Au

PPB Ag

PPM Cu

PPM Ni

PPM Pb

PPM Zn

PPM UTM East

(N83Z18) UTM North

(N83Z18) F30710 20 1 1860 12 9 83 368527.32 5064842.68 F30711 5 0.35 488 6 2.5 16 368527.4 5064841.72 F30712 5 0.5 1020 10 8 149 368527.38 5064840.79 F30713 -5 0.4 718 9 9 139 368527.41 5064840.1 F30714 -5 0.3 856 11 9 108 368531.51 5064848.09 F30715 99 2.6 5880 13 16 747 368531.48 5064847.12 F30716 -5 0.7 1085 8 13 204 368531.41 5064846.03 F30717 -5 0.5 1164 9 13 101 368531.34 5064845.14 F30718 13 0.8 1751 12 14 148 368531.29 5064844.11 F30719 -5 0.6 774 9 10 69 368531.15 5064843.21 F30720 5 0.3 487 10 10 88 368531 5064842.15 F30721 22 1.4 4330 10 11 113 368533.69 5064847.82 F30722 48 1.5 4410 10 8 130 368533.7 5064846.86 F30723 7 0.4 479.5 6 -2 11.5 368533.8 5064846 F30724 43 1.3 2670 8 6 50 368533.62 5064845.12 F30726 23 1.1 1503 11 8 56 368533.52 5064844.07 F30727 148 3.3 12600 13 13 160 368533.43 5064843.13 F30728 118 1.8 8050 12 9 119 368533.09 5064841.98 F30736 17.5 0.65 1629 12.5 13 53 368496.59 5064840.08 F30737 37 1.9 5630 12 13 52 368496.68 5064839.08 F30738 18 0.7 1617 12 13 66 368496.73 5064838.09 F30739 15 0.6 1266 12 13 74 368496.65 5064837.31 F30740 6 0.3 290 12 15 98 368496.6 5064836.61 F30741 -5 0.2 383 12 14 89 368496.55 5064835.84 F30742 5 0.3 1358 12 12 69 368496.54 5064835.26 F30743 11 -0.2 293 14 16 95 368496.32 5064834.49

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):

Sample # Au

PPB Ag

PPM Cu

PPM Ni

PPM Pb

PPM Zn

PPM UTM East

(N83Z18) UTM North

(N83Z18) F30744 -5 0.4 925 11 10 39 368506.65 5064843.2 F30745 -5 0.6 1304 13 14 55 368506.56 5064842.04 F30746 74 1.9 5420 12 14 60 368506.68 5064840.98 F30747 7 0.4 1202 14 14 64 368506.76 5064839.86 F30748 5 -0.2 826.5 10 13 51.5 368506.92 5064838.6 F30749 6 0.5 1105 11 12 61 368507.1 5064837.28 F30755 15 0.7 1651 8 13 46 368508.38 5064841.39 F30756 -5 0.3 1055 9 14 104 368508.61 5064840.2 F30757 19 -0.2 687 9 11 69 368508.72 5064839.14 F30758 -5 -0.2 582 10 13 66 368508.7 5064838.24 F30759 24 0.6 1507 11 13 47 368511.27 5064840.94 F30760 -5 -0.2 676 8 13 45 368511.09 5064839.97 F30761 -5 -0.2 501 10 13 59 368511.01 5064839.03 F30762 -5 -0.2 430 12.5 16 66.5 368510.91 5064837.95 F30763 49 1.9 6270 11 12 54 368514.09 5064842.62 F30764 -5 -0.2 985 10 13 69 368513.99 5064841.64 F30765 -5 -0.2 525 11 12 88 368513.88 5064840.83 F30766 -5 -0.2 370 9 12 58 368513.7 5064839.92 F30767 12 0.7 3020 11 15 85 368513.59 5064838.99 F30768 -5 -0.2 280 10 11 61 368513.62 5064837.99 F30770 -5 -0.2 262 9 12 66 368513.52 5064836.98



