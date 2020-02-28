Euro Manganese Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Chairman Succession Plan

VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2020 - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favor of all matters of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 27, 2020. Detailed results of the voting from the Meeting are set out below.



In respect of election of the Company's directors, all eight directors of the Company standing for re-election were elected as set out below based on a vote conducted by a show of hands:

Nominee Total Votes

Cast Votes For % For Votes Withheld

(Abstained) % Withheld

(Abstained) Roman Shklanka 75,529,354 57,066,804 75.56 18,462,550 24.44 Marco A. Romero 75,529,354 57,416,804 76.02 18,112,550 23.98 John Webster 75,529,354 57,066,804 75.56 18,462,550 24.44 David B. Dreisinger 75,529,354 57,066,804 75.56 18,462,550 24.44 Harvey N. McLeod 75,529,354 57,066,804 75.56 18,462,550 24.44 Daniel J. Rosický 75,529,354 57,066,804 75.56 18,462,550 24.44 Jan Votava 75,529,354 57,066,804 75.56 18,462,550 24.44 Gregory P. Martyr 75,529,354 57,416,804 76.02 18,112,550 23.98

Other matters of business at the Meeting were approved as set out below:

Total Votes Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Votes

Withheld

/Abstained Resolution 2 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as

Auditors of the Company (1) 75,529,354 75,529,354 100.00 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 3 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (2)(3) 75,529,354 57,953,804 76.73 17,575,550 23.27 Nil

This resolution was carried and decided by a show of hands. This resolution was carried and decided by ballot. In accordance with the rules of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), shareholders of the Company also approved the Company's stock option plan by a majority of the votes cast, with the 28,873,236 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast was 46,656,118, of which 29,080,568 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 62.332% of the total votes cast, and 17,575,550 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 37.67% of the total votes cast.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2(e), the following information is being provided for the aggregate number of securities for which valid proxies were received before the Meeting:

Nominee Total Proxies

Received Proxy

directed to

vote For Proxy

directed to

vote Against Proxy

directed to

Abstained Proxy could

vote at their

discretion Resolution 1 - Election of directors Roman Shklanka 67,016,853 48,554,303 N/A 18,462,550 Nil Marco A. Romero 67,016,853 48,904,303 N/A 18,112,550 Nil John Webster 67,016,853 48,554,303 N/A 18,462,550 Nil David B. Dreisinger 67,016,853 48,554,303 N/A 18,462,550 Nil Harvey N. McLeod 67,016,853 48,554,303 N/A 18,462,550 Nil Daniel J. Rosický 67,016,853 48,554,303 N/A 18,462,550 Nil Jan Votava 67,016,853 48,554,303 N/A 18,462,550 Nil Gregory P. Martyr 67,016,853 48,904,303 N/A 18,112,550 Nil Resolution 2 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company 67,016,853 67,016,853 Nil Nil Nil Resolution 3 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1) 44,521,118 26,945,568 17,575,550 Nil Nil

(1) Excludes 22,495,735 votes cast by proxy by directors of the Company.

A total of 75,529,354 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 42.85% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Chairman Succession Plan

The Company also announces that Dr. Roman Shklanka has stepped down as Chairman of the Company, but will remain a director, and that John Webster has been appointed as Interim Chairman. The board will commence a formal search for a new Chairman.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company, whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails the re-processing of a significant manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings, strategically located in the heart of Europe, a major emerging electric vehicle manufacturing hub. EMN's goal is to build a leading, competitive and environmentally-superior supplier of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel, high-technology chemicals and aluminum alloys.

