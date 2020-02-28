Sulliden Mining Capital Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 - Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) (TSX: SMC) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated January 30, 2020 for the 2020 Annual and special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 46.340% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on February 27, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld Stan Bharti 98.060% 1.940% Deborah Battiston 84.564% 15.436% William Clarke 85.483% 14.517% Stéphane Amireault 98.520% 1.480% William Connor Steers 98.482% 1.518%

The Company is pleased to announce the addition of Stéphane Amireault and William Connor Steers to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Stéphane Amireault has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, and is currently Vice President Exploration for Belo Sun Mining. Prior to joining Belo Sun, Mr. Amireault was the Vice President Exploration for Sulliden Gold Corporation until its acquisition by Rio Alto Mining in 2014. Mr. Amireault holds a master’s degree in Applied Sciences from École Polytechnique of the University of Montréal and is a member in good standing of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec.

Mr. Steers brings to the Company over 40 years of international business development and management experience. While resident in Rio de Janeiro, he was a Director and senior manager of Docas Investimentos, a Brazilian controlled investment group involved in real estate, ship building, telecoms and more recently, oil and gas. He is a partner at IMC Consultoria Representacao Com. Int. Ltda. that among other activities, successfully introduced IMAX to Brazil. Mr. Steers is an Independent Director of Brazilian oil and gas producer Petro Rio and Toronto based Lara Exploration Ltd. Formerly, Managing Partner at Weatherhaven Brasil (private manufacturer of temporary shelters). Mr. Steers holds an Honors BA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Brad Humphrey and Hon. Pierre Pettigrew from its Board of Directors. The board and management of Sulliden express their gratitude to Mr. Humphrey and Mr. Pettigrew for their efforts and extensive contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.

Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, stock option plan and advance notice by-law amendment.

Sulliden’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Sulliden Mining Capital

Sulliden Mining Capital is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.



On behalf of the Board



“Stan Bharti”

Interim Chief Executive Officer

