LiCo Energy Announces Name Change to Fuse Cobalt Inc.

Vancouver, February 28, 2020 - LiCo Energy Metals Inc. ("the Company "or" LiCo") (TSXV:LIC) (OTC: WCTXF) is pleased to announce that as permitted by the Company's Articles, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved and will proceed with a change of name to "Fuse Cobalt Inc." The name change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company believes that the change of name to "Fuse Cobalt Inc." will better reflect the Company's business direction.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be launching its new website simultaneously with the name change.

The Company will issue a further new release announcing the new CUSIP number, new stock symbol, mechanics and effective date of the name change and the Company's new website launch.

LiCo Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol LIC on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of lithium ion batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties:

LiCo owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of LiCo's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine.

Nevada Black Rock Desert Lithium Project:

The Company has entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest, subject to a 3% NSR, in the Black Rock Desert Lithium Project in southwest Black Rock Desert, Washoe County, Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Rick Wilson"

Rick Wilson, President &CEO

