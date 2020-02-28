Ares Strategic Mining Inc. is Pleased to Announce TSX-V Approval to Recommence Trading

Vancouver, February 28th, 2020 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV:ARS) (FRANKFURT:N8I) would like to announce that the Exchange Bulletin disclosing the TSX-V's approval for the Company's Mine Acquisition, its Private Placements, and its Shares for Debt, will be issued on February 28th, 2020, and that the Exchange has scheduled the Ares' stock to recommence trading on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020.

James Walker, President and CEO of the Company said, "We are very pleased to have fully completed, and received approval, for every requirement necessary to relaunch the Company, with a new permitted mine and the finances to begin ramping up operations. I am very grateful to the ASM group that Ares acquired for all their assistance, as well the Ares team, our shareholders, Clark Wilson and Kaiser Akbar, and our industry and strategic partners. We are looking forward to entering the new phase of development and continue the new Company's growth."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

"James Walker"

James Walker

Director and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact James Walker by phone at 604-345-1576 or by email at jwalker@aresmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Transaction. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: the expectation that the Company will resume trading on or about February 26, 2020; and the expectation that the Company will close the subsequent financing. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the risk that the TSXV may not approve the Company to resume trading; or that factors may occur which impede or prevent future development plans. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Ares will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Ares disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

