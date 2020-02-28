Ares Strategic Mining Inc. is Pleased to Announce its Attendance at PDAC 2020

Vancouver - February 28th, 2020. Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV:Ares) (FRANKFURT: N8I) is pleased to announce its attendance at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2020 Convention.

Following the recent successful acquisition, raise, and company relaunch, Ares will be present at the convention to showcase its mine and future plans.

PDAC 2020 will be located at the Metro Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada, and Ares will be showcasing the Company on 1st - 2nd of March.

The annual PDAC Convention is the world's premier mineral exploration & mining convention, attracting over 25,000 attendees from 132 countries. The four-day annual convention held in Toronto, Canada, has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

Visit CEO James Walker and the team at Booth #2351:

Sunday, March 1st, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Monday, March 2nd, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

